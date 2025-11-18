SeaFi Launches $ 250,000 IDO for Cosmic Universe ($MAGICK) with Whitelist and Reward Campaigns Active Until November 23rd





HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaFi, the AI-powered Web3 launchpad redefining decentralized fundraising, is proud to announce the official launch of the IDO for Cosmic Universe ($MAGICK) with a total allocation of $ 250,000. No registration required, and backed by a 12-hour refund guarantee.

In the run-up to the IDO, SeaFi has rolled out community engagement initiatives, including a $25,000 whitelist allocation and $150 USDT in rewards, available to participants until November 23rd

Cosmic Universe ($MAGICK) IDO schedule:

Snapshot time: 12:00 AM UTC November 25

Start time: 12:00 AM UTC November 26

End time: 12:00 AM UTC November 27





IDO details:

Ticker: $MAGICK

Network: Base

Total raise: $250,000

Price: $0.05

FDV: $7,000,000

Vesting schedule: 20% at TGE, 0-month cliff, 6-month linear

No Registration required

12h balance refundable

Listing date: November 28

Loyalty Reward: up to 3%, final rate confirmed post-listing





About Cosmic Universe ($MAGICK)

Cosmic Universe – The First Web3 Fantasy Worldbuilder MMORPG Built for Massive Player & Token Utility

Cosmic Universe is an expansive Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG combining a 25 sq km open world, player-built economies, and tokenized game assets — all powered by $MAGICK, the core asset driving the entire ecosystem. Its non-PvP, collaborative gameplay model creates sustainable user engagement, making $MAGICK central to in-game transactions, Seer’s Market utilities, and the Player Coin economy.

Why Investors Are Watching Cosmic Universe

Strong Token Utility: $MAGICK is used for gameplay, settlements, Player Coins, prediction markets, crafting, and marketplace activity — not just rewards.

Dual-Economy Flywheel: The combination of Seer’s Market (crypto prediction market) + the Player Coin system introduces continuous on-chain demand for $MAGICK.

High-Quality UE5 Production: AAA-level worldbuilding and 20,000 playable characters create long-term content demand and asset value.

Scale & Sustainability: A cooperative, no-PvP design reduces token emission pressure and ensures healthier long-term economic cycles.

Real Utility + Monetizable Creativity: Players can create, mint, and monetize in-game assets — driving organic adoption and on-chain activity.

Experienced Core Team: Led by specialists in Unreal Engine, blockchain architecture, and Web3 economies with over 15 years of combined expertise.





