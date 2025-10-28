SeaFi Launches $ 200,000 IDO for Adix ($ADIX) with Whitelist and Reward Campaigns Active Until November 5th

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaFi, the AI-powered Web3 launchpad redefining decentralized fundraising, is proud to announce the official launch of the IDO for Adix ($ADIX) with a total allocation of $ 200,000. No registration required, and backed by a 12-hour refund guarantee.

In the run-up to the IDO, SeaFi has rolled out community engagement initiatives, including a $25,000 whitelist allocation and $150 USDT in rewards, available to participants until November 5th

Campaign Participation Link:

Galxe Whitelist and Reward: https://app.galxe.com/quest/seapad/GC2wbt8qoK





Adix ($ADIX) IDO schedule:

Snapshot time: 0:00 UTC November 8

0:00 UTC November 8 Start time: 0:00 UTC November 9

0:00 UTC November 9 End time: 0:00 UTC November 10





IDO details:

Ticker: $ADIX

Network: BNB Chain

Total raise: $200,000

Price: $0.0003

IMC $600,000

FDV: $30,000,000

Vesting schedule: 20% at TGE, linear 4 months

No Registration required

12h balance refundable

Listing date: November 11th

Loyalty Reward: up to 3%, final rate confirmed post-listing





About Adix ($ADIX)

Adix – The AI-Powered Web3 Commerce Redefining the $30 Trillion Creator Economy

Adix is an AI-driven Web3 commerce platform revolutionizing how brands, creators, and shoppers connect in a unified, transparent ecosystem. It replaces traditional middlemen with AI automation, blockchain transparency, and tokenized incentives, creating a fair, engaging, and rewarding experience for all participants.

Incubated by IBC Group (Mario Nawfal) — a global media powerhouse with over 4B monthly views — Adix blends real-world commerce with Web3 innovation, empowering users to shop, earn, and engage like never before.

Product & Platform Overview

Membership Subscription:

Members enjoy up to 30% savings, access to global brands, and exclusive blockchain & AI-powered benefits for just $5/month or $50/year.



ShopSET Pass:

Offers premium perks like free memberships, staking yield boosters, and monthly lucky draws, with tiered rewards for higher investment levels.



Adix NFT Platform:

Introduces Time & Experience Share NFTs, enabling users to own and trade unique shopping experiences, while shops can build custom loyalty programs.



Commission-Free Model:

0% commissions ensure higher profit margins for shops and direct engagement with customers.



Flexible Payments:

Supports multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, providing genuine discounts with no hidden fees.



Real-World Asset (RWA) Integration:

Token holders can interact with tangible assets, bridging physical and digital commerce.



AI-Curated Experiences:

Personalized product suggestions and tailored shopping journeys powered by AI innovation.





Traction & Ecosystem

Testnet Live – 1.7M connected wallets



Exchanges: Gate, MEXC, KuCoin, PancakeSwap



Gate, MEXC, KuCoin, PancakeSwap Launchpads: Coin Terminal, SeaFi, ChainGPT, GameFi, Poolz, Kommunitas, Tenset



Funding: One unified price for all rounds — ensuring fairness & protecting investors.





Join the Community

SEAFI SOCIAL LINKS:

SeaFi

Website: https://seafi.ai/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/SeaFi_AI

Adix

Website: http://www.adix.world

X/Twitter: https://x.com/AdixAI

Media Contact:



PR Team – SeaFi

hello@seafi.ai

