Oxygen Flow Meters Market Set to Surpass USD 2.07 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Home Healthcare and Critical Care Solutions - SNS Insider

Austin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Flow Meters Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Oxygen Flow Meters Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global oxygen flow meters market is increasing steadily, and the convergence of the at-home caregiver and the decrease of hospital beds brings the need for more affordable yet effective units that increase market growth. Adoption of home oxygen therapy for chronic respiratory diseases is more in demand, as it is convenient and comfortable to use, thereby creating demand for easy-to-use portable flow meters. Concurrently, global ICU and emergency care capacities are being developed, with accurate oxygen monitoring requirements.





Request Your Free Sample Copy of the Oxygen Flow Meters Market Report Today: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1291

The U.S. oxygen flow meters market was estimated at USD 336.90 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 570.08 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The U.S. is leading the Oxygen Flow Meters Market owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, a large incidence of respiratory diseases, and high acceptance of home healthcare products. Hospitals, emergency services, and long-term care facilities are widespread users, feeding steady demand. Furthermore, the U.S. is the leading player in medical device manufacturing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Burak Metering Pvt Ltd

Oxyone Medical Devices

Heyer Medical AG

HERSILL

Megasan Medical

Ohio Medical

Precision Medical, Inc.

Penlon Ltd.

AmcareMed Medical Gas System

Flowmetrics

Dwyer Instruments LTD.

DZ Medicale

SHANGHAI AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY Co., LIMITED

Smiths Medical

Sumukha Meditek

Ashish Engineering

Deluxe Industrial Gases

Oxygen Flow Meters Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.21 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.07 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 6.18% U.S. Market 2023 USD 336.90 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 570.08 million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmental Insights

Plug-in Type Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Oxygen Flow Meters Market, By Type

In 2023, the plug-in type segment held the largest market share with 54.5%, driven by its stable performance, constant oxygen supply, and high usage ratio in hospitals and clinics. Its compatibility with centralized oxygen delivery systems and at-the-wall installation design offers simplicity in high-demand applications. Increasing ICU capacity and a move toward reliable, wall-mounted options continue to propel its market dominance.

Based on Application, the Healthcare Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Oxygen Flow Meters Market

The healthcare segment dominated the oxygen flow meters market in 2023, owing to high demand in hospitals, clinics, and emergency care centres. Increasing cases of respiratory diseases, surgeries, and ICU admissions lead to demand for precise oxygen delivery. Furthermore, government healthcare expenditure and the rising necessity for patient monitoring at regular intervals also contribute to the dominance of this market in developed and developing countries.

By Application, the Aerospace Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Oxygen Flow Meters Market

In 2023, the aerospace segment is the fastest growing in the oxygen flow meters market, driven by increases in air travel, defence air, and space exploration operations. Focus on in-flight security, pilot/passenger oxygen supply, is driving the market for lightweight, high-precision flow meters. The growth is being driven by the technology development and strict mandates promoting aviation safety, which are also stimulating demand in commercial and military aerospace markets.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1291

Oxygen Flow Meters Market Segmentation

By Type

Double Flange Type

Plug-In Type

Others

By Application

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Chemical

Others

Oxygen Flow Meters Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The Oxygen Flow Meters Market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to its developed healthcare sector, higher prevalence of respiratory diseases, and well-established demand for ICU and emergency care equipment. It has the highest consumption of home oxygen therapy, major medtech manufacturers established in the region, and government healthcare spending in the region, which all add to the overall market position.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as a result of the quick growth of health-related infrastructure, increasing burden of respiratory diseases, and enhanced oxygen therapy awareness. Rapidly aging populations, increasing medical tourism, and state investments in public health systems are driving up demand. Furthermore, the proliferation of home healthcare solutions in nations including India and China drives the regional market.





Buy the Full Oxygen Flow Meters Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1291

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders (2023)

5.2 Aging Population and Homecare Trends (2023-2032)

5.3 Prescription Trends for Oxygen Therapy (2023), by Region

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Oxygen Flow Meters, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.5 Regulatory Approvals & Compliance Trends (2023-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Oxygen Flow Meters Market by Type

8. Oxygen Flow Meters Market by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.