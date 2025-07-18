System Basis Chip Market Size Worth USD 66.30 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.40% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Basis Chip Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The System Basis Chip Market was valued at USD 25.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 66.31 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.40% from 2024 to 2032”

System Basis Chip Market Dynamics: Surge in Smart Technology Integration and Connectivity Demand

Surge in smart technology demands for IoT, AI, and automation across consumer and industrial domains have helped drive rapid growth in the System Basis Chip (SBC) market. And these trends are fueling demand for SBCs capable of providing operational efficiency, with intelligence built in. Converted SBC market in the U.S. reached USD 4.38 billion in the year 2023 growing at a CAGR of around 10.71% to reach USD 10.94 billion by the year 2032 indicating a strong regional momentum. The shift towards energy-efficiency and green solutions also is encouraging manufacturers to create solutions for sustainable SBC designs. Moreover, the availability of some next-gen connectivity technologies, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6, is also contributing to the market growth by enabling opportunities in various data-extensive sectors such as automotive, health, and industrial IoT, that require instantaneous data processing and reliability among the devices deployed.

System Basis Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 25.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 66.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.40% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, Automated Guided Vehicles)

• By Application(Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics & Infotainment)

System Basis Chip Market Segmentation Overview: Vehicle Type and Application Trends

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars segment accounted largest share over 43% in terms of revenue in 2023, and is expected to maintain its dominance owing to growing demand for EVs, autonomous and connected features such as ADAS and infotainment.

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR throughout 2024-2032 due to penetration of electric trucks, telematics, and ITS. Such developments call for high-performance SBCs to handle power management, data processing, vehicle safety and connectivity.

By Application

In 2023, the System Basis Chip (SBC) market was led by the Powertrain segment, with a revenue share of 32%, owing to the growing trend of energy-efficient achievable solutions in electric and hybrid vehicles. They are critical for motor control, power and energy management, and communications within powertrain systems.

the Body Electronics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, due to the incorporation of advanced features such as smart lighting, climate control and infotainment which facilitate safety, connectivity and increase comfort, thereby accelerating the demand for automotive electronics globally from 2024 to 2032.

System Basis Chip Market: Regional Outlook and Growth Trends

The System Basis Chip (SBC) market will be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region and in terms of revenue share accounted for almost 45% share in 2024. The rapid growth of automotive sector in countries like China and Japan and South Korea, and widespread adoption of EVs and ADAS technologies also contributed to this leadership. This regional dominance is supported by the presence of major automotive and semiconductor manufacturers in line with solid supply chain capabilities.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share and will register fastest growth from 2024 to 2032 (3) owing to developments in autonomous driving, connected vehicle technology and increasing adoption of EV's. Secondly, the increasing penetration of smart technologies (IoT and 5G) will continue to drive the need for high-performance SBCs to facilitate advanced data processing and vehicle communication systems.

Recent Developments:

In Nov 2024, NXP Semiconductors' shares dropped nearly 6% following a weak Q4 outlook, as automotive chip revenue declined amid macroeconomic headwinds and slowing EV demand. The company also faced a steep drop in its Industrial & IoT segment, reflecting broader market softness.

