Human Appeal USA Mobilizes Relief and Volunteer Event for Texas Flood Victims

DALLAS, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of devastating floods across Texas, including persistent overflow from the Guadalupe River, Dallas-based nonprofit Human Appeal USA is taking action to support affected families with both on-the-ground aid and opportunities for nationwide involvement.

Guided by its motto “Here for every human” and the belief that this starts at home and extends globally, Human Appeal USA is hosting a volunteer-led relief event this Saturday, July 19, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at its Dallas office located at 6230 N. Beltline Rd, Suite 320. Local volunteers will assemble health aid kits stocked with essential hygiene and wellness products purchased by Human Appeal. These kits will be delivered to families impacted by recent flooding through a partnership with The Salvation Army in San Angelo, coordinating direct distribution to those most in need.

“At Human Appeal USA, we are committed to standing with communities in their most difficult moments, not only overseas, but here at home,” said Kareem Emara, Head of Programs, Human Appeal USA. “In response to the Texas floods, we’ve mobilized our volunteers — led by Jorden Hartmann, our Volunteer Coordinator overseeing engagement across all 50 states — to pack and deliver emergency health aid kits to families affected by this disaster. This effort reflects our deepening focus on domestic response and our belief that compassion should know no borders.”

Recognizing that compassion has no borders, Human Appeal USA invites supporters across the country to contribute. Through the organization’s official LaunchGood campaign, both donations and fundraising efforts can help expand the reach and impact of the aid kits to more families.

Human Appeal USA’s goal is clear: deliver hands-on, community-driven relief to Texas flood victims while reaffirming an ongoing dedication to domestic disaster response alongside global humanitarian initiatives.

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org, or contact: press@humanappealusa.org

