Commencement of 2025 Exploration Campaign

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 21 July 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration campaign.

Highlights

Comprehensive, multi-rig drilling programme underway at the Nalunaq gold mine, targeting continued resource expansion, with up to 3,500 metres of surface drilling and near-continuous underground drilling planned.

Major drill mobilisation at Nanoq, the analogous gold prospect east of Nalunaq within the Nanortalik gold belt, with approximately 5,000 metres of core drilling to advance towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

Secondary aim of 2025 exploration campaign is to expand understanding across existing and new satellite gold targets within the Nanortalik gold belt.

Regional copper and nickel exploration programme commencing across South Greenland and into new licences in the north of the country.

Rare earth elements exploration advancing across the Gardar Igneous Province of South Greenland.

Initial reconnaissance of the newly acquired West Greenland Hub (Black Angel and Kangerluarsuk licences) has commenced, with further technical and logistical assessments scheduled ahead of a comprehensive exploration programme in 2026.



James Gilbertson, VP Exploration for Amaroq, commented:

“The launch of our 2025 exploration campaign marks one of the most ambitious and wide-ranging programmes in Amaroq’s history. With active drilling at our flagship gold assets of Nalunaq and Nanoq, and regional work expanding our understanding of the copper, nickel, and rare earth elements opportunities; this season truly showcases the breadth of Greenland’s mineral potential. It is incredibly exciting to see rigs and teams deployed from the southern fjords, all the way to our newest projects in the north and across the West Greenland Hub - a reflection of both our growing footprint and the multi-commodity opportunity we’re pursuing.“



2025 Exploration Programme location, targets and detail

Project / Region Programme Type Details West Greenland Hub Project Review and Logistical Planning Assessment of the technical and logistical requirements for both Black Angel and Kangerluarsuk project ahead of a 2026 field programme Nalunaq Gold Project Underground Drilling Near-continuous drilling targeting Mountain Block and Target Block resource and confidence growth. Surface Core Drilling Up to 3,500 metres planned, focusing on Target Block and South Block Deeps. Nanoq Gold Project Core Drilling ~5,000 metres planned across central zone; possible exploratory drilling in western extensions. Site Infrastructure 45-person camp established for onsite logging, sampling, and rapid programme adaptation. Regional Copper Exploration Reconnaissance and Target Definition Surface sampling and mapping across the South Greenland Copper Belt. Scout Drilling Contingent on results; initial drilling at selected high-priority copper targets. Nickel Exploration (Stendalen) Ground Assessment and Mapping Geological and structural mapping to refine drill targets for 2026. Regional REE Exploration Target Assessment Exploration of confirmed and new rare earth element targets across Gardar Province. Minturn IOCG Project Licence Application & Reconnaissance Visit Geochemical sampling and logistical planning ahead of a potential 2026 programme.

2025 Exploration Overview and Activity Plan

Gold Projects

Nalunaq gold mine

Following the announcement of the fourth Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE4) in April 2025, (including a maiden Indicated Resource and increased total Mineral Resources1), the exploration team has undertaken detailed planning to incorporate these results into both ongoing operations and the 2025 exploration programme.

In consultation with Bara Consulting, Amaroq plans to conduct an integrated programme of underground and surface exploration. Underground drilling will proceed almost continuously, focusing on expanding both the scale and confidence of the resource within the Mountain Block and Target Block areas.

At surface, the Company plans up to 3,500 metres of core drilling across the lower Target Block and the South Block Deeps - an area interpreted as a potential down-dip continuation of the Nalunaq Main Vein; looking to further de-risk the 1.7 million ounce Exploration Target.

Nanoq

The 2024 Nanoq drilling campaign returned encouraging high-grade results. Starting in late July 2025, Amaroq will conduct a comprehensive multi-rig drilling programme in order to evaluate the scale of the resource opportunity and advance towards defining a maiden Mineral Resource.

Equipment has been shipped from Denmark via Nalunaq, with arrival at the Nanoq site expected during the second half of July 2025. The planned programme includes approximately 5,000 metres of core drilling across the central zone, with additional exploratory drilling possible along the western extension. A 45-person camp and supporting facilities will be established near the drill sites, enabling core logging, cutting, and sampling on site. This approach provides flexibility to adapt the drill plan in real time as results are received.

Gold Satellite Projects

Field exploration and geological reconnaissance will be carried out across the Vagar and Anoritooq licences, targeting both historical gold occurrences and new prospects generated by Amaroq in previously unexplored areas. This work will build on structural interpretations from earlier field campaigns and aims to define targets with the potential to supply satellite feed to the Nalunaq Gold Mine.

Gardaq A/S - Strategic Minerals Projects (51% ownership through Gardaq Joint Venture)

Regional Copper Exploration

Advised by Dr. Steve Garwin, the team will advance copper focussed exploration at Ukaleq and additional targets within the Johan Dahl Land licence areas. This work will extend across the broader South Greenland Copper Belt, guided by remote sensing datasets and results from previous exploration campaigns, aiming to delineate epithermal or porphyry style mineralisation.

The programme retains flexibility to undertake scout drilling on one or more targets during 2025, contingent upon positive early results.

Stendalen and Regional Nickel Exploration

Building on 2025 exploration activities and new geophysical interpretations, Amaroq will carry out further ground assessments along with geological and structural mapping. These efforts will refine current models and define robust drill targets for 2026.

The team will also evaluate a series of regional copper-nickel sulphide targets identified across the broader licence portfolio.

Regional Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) Exploration

Following the award of additional exploration licences focussed on REE mineralisation, Amaroq plans to expand regional exploration across the Gardar Igneous Province. Work will focus on assessing both confirmed and newly identified REE targets, with the aim of establishing the resource potential and scale of opportunity.

Minturn

Amaroq has applied for - and expects approval of - a new licence covering the Minturn IOCG (iron ore, copper, gold) target in Inglefield Land, Northwest Greenland. Upon confirmation, the Company intends to complete a reconnaissance visit to evaluate logistical considerations and collect a comprehensive suite of geochemical samples. These efforts will support detailed targeting and planning for the 2026 exploration season.

West Greenland Hub

Amaroq have commenced a review of the historical data of the Company’s recently acquired assets in West Greenland: the former producing zinc, lead, silver mine at Black Angel, as well as the proximal Kangerluarsuk zinc/lead project. The aim of the review is to define the resource growth potential and re-development strategy for Black Angel. A reconnaissance visit to assess the condition of the on-site facilities, which include accommodation for a 20+person camp, helicopter hangers, cable car equipment, deep water harbour and mine infrastructure has taken place, with encouraging resource growth potential seen at both the Glacier and Deep Ice zones. Further assessments and planning will continue through the exploration season in preparation for a comprehensive exploration programme in 2026.

