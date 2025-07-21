Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 14 July 2025 – 18 July 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 29:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|19,170,000
|16.11
|305,407,600
|14 July 2025
|150,000
|17.59
|2,638,500
|15 July 2025
|150,000
|17.56
|2,634,000
|16 July 2025
|150,000
|18.29
|2,743,500
|17 July 2025
|150,000
|18.36
|2,754,000
|18 July 2025
|150,000
|18.38
|2,757,000
|Total, week number 29
|750,000
|18.04
|13,527,000
|Accumulated under the program
|19,920,000
|16.21
|318,934,600
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 24,165,696 own shares corresponding to 1.66 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
