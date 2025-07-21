Prosafe SE: SHAREHOLDING DISCLOSURE

21 July 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE (the “Company”) on 24 April 2025 regarding the recapitalization of the Company, where it was announced, amongst other things, that part of the Company’s debt, including to the institutions listed below, will be converted into equity in the Company (the “Debt Conversion”). Further reference is made to the stock exchange notice made by the Company today, 21 July 2025, regarding completion of the Debt Conversion.

Following the Debt Conversion, the shareholders listed below will exceed a disclosure threshold pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4-2:

Acasta Global Master Fund will own in total 21,555,640 shares in the Company, representing approximately 6.35 % of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company following completion of the Debt Conversion, thereby crossing the 5 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2;

BlueBay Destra International Event-Driven Credit Fund (“BlueBay Destra”) and The BlueBay Event Driven Credit (Master) Fund Limited (“BlueBay Event”), investment funds under discretional investment management of RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited (“RBC GAM UK”), will, when the shares of the two funds are counted together, own a total of 41,251,716 shares in the Company, representing approximately 12.15 % of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company following completion of the Debt Conversion, thereby crossing the 10 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2. BlueBay Destra will beneficially own 22,688,444 and BlueBay Event will beneficially own 18,563,272 of these shares, representing approximately 6.68 % and 5.47 %, respectively, of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company following completion of the Debt Conversion.

Caius Capital Master Fund (“Caius”), Star V Partners LLC (“Star V”), and LMA-SPC MAP 204 Segregated Portfolio (“LSP”), investment funds under discretional investment management by Caius Capital LLP (“CCL”), will, when the shares of each such fund are counted together, own a total of 57,452,631 shares in the Company, representing approximately 16.92 % of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 15 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2. Caius will beneficially own 50,274,435, Star V will beneficially own 5,788,560, and LSP will beneficially own 1,389,636 of these shares, representing approximately 14.81 %, 1.71 % and 0.41 %, respectively, of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company following completion of the Debt Conversion.

The Export-Import Bank of China will own in total 42,850,422 shares in the Company, representing approximately 12.62 % of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 10 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2;

DNB Bank ASA will own in total 47,576,613 shares in the Company (of which 30,233 shares are borrowed shares that have been lent out with a right to recall), representing approximately 14.01 % of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 10 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2; and

SpareBank 1 Sør-Norge ASA will own in total 17,786,952 in the Company, representing approximately 5.24 % of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 5 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2,

each based on a total of 339,504,369 issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company at the time of completion of the Debt Conversion.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirement in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4‑2.



