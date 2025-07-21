Prosafe SE: Shareholding Disclosure

21 July 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE (the “Company”) on 24 April 2025 regarding the recapitalization of the Company, where it was announced, amongst other things, that part of the Company’s debt, including to the institution listed below, will be converted into equity in the Company (the “Debt Conversion”). Further reference is made to the stock exchange made by the Company today, 21 July 2025, regarding completion of the Debt Conversion.

Following the Debt Conversion, Burlington Loan Management DAC will own in total 60,107,018 shares in the Company, representing approximately 17.70 % of the total 339,504,369 outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 15 % disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4‑2.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirement in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4‑2.



