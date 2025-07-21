MEXC Partners with Solana to Launch Eco Month Event Featuring a $1 Million Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a strategic partnership with Solana to launch the month-long Solana Eco Month campaign. Scheduled to run from July 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to August 20, 2025, 10:00 (UTC), the campaign will feature a generous $1 million prize pool, including 0-fee trading, staking rewards, Spot airdrops, and Futures trading bonuses.

Six Major Events Comprehensively Cover User Needs

Event 1: Enjoy 0-Fee Trading

Users can enjoy zero-fee trading across multiple Spot trading pairs including SOL/USDT , SOL/USDC , and popular Futures such as SOLUSDT and SOLUSDC. Additionally, withdrawals for SOL are fee-free. Please note that users from Africa, Hong Kong, Macau, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Taiwan are not eligible for this event.

Event 2: New Users Exclusive—Stake SOL for Up to 400% APR

New users can stake SOL for 3 days and earn up to 400% APR. Slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users must complete Advanced KYC Verification to participate.

Event 3: Solana Spinfest

Users complete tasks on the event page to earn spin chances. Each spin provides a chance to win prizes from a $100,000 reward pool.

Event 4: Trade Spot to Share 650 SOL

Task 1: New User Exclusive

New users complete at least 100 USDT in SOL/USDT trading and maintain a total Spot balance of 100 USDT or more in any token by the end of the event to receive 0.065 SOL , limited to the first 5,000 users .

in SOL/USDT trading and maintain a total Spot balance of or more in any token by the end of the event to receive , limited to the . Task 2: Boost Your Trading Volume

Users who trade at least 5,000 USDT in SOL/USDT share the 325 SOL prize pool proportionally based on trading volume, with a maximum reward of 6.5 SOL per user.

Event 5: Trade Futures to Share $100,000 in Futures Bonuses

Users who make at least one SOL Futures trade during the campaign period will qualify to participate in this event and compete for a share of the $100,000 Futures bonus pool.

Task 1: Welcome Bonus for New Futures Users

First-time Futures traders on MEXC can trade any Futures contracts and hit volume milestones to share $50,000 in Futures bonuses.



Task 2: Futures Trading Leaderboard

Users who trade any Futures contracts with a cumulative volume of at least $500,000 will qualify for the leaderboard. Higher trading volumes earn greater rewards. Both new and existing users are eligible.





Event 6: Stake SOL, Get MXSOL & Earn Up to 13% APR

Users can stake SOL to receive MXSOL and earn up to 8% APR through an ongoing program with no end date.

through an ongoing program with no end date. Starting July 21, 2025, 18:00 (UTC), holding MXSOL earns an extra 5% APR as a limited-time bonus, available on a first-come, first-served basis — bringing the total APR to as high as 13%.

Exclusive Sub-Events from Solana Projects

In addition to the main events, the event also includes six exclusive sub-events from Solana projects. The event period is from July 21, 2025, 18:00 to August 20, 2025, 18:00 (UTC). These sub-events offer users additional opportunities to earn rewards through deposits, trading, referrals, and in some cases, staking tasks.





This campaign fully demonstrates MEXC's long-term commitment to empowering users and supporting the development of high-quality blockchain ecosystems. By lowering participation barriers and offering multiple incentives, MEXC connects users to real opportunities within the Solana ecosystem, enabling mutual benefits for both users and the ecosystem.

For full details and to participate in all Solana Eco Month events, please visit the official event page on MEXC .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66cea4ec-5880-45c8-9ce5-e907947c8ac5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8304d6a-ba80-428f-bbba-3574a3283fe7