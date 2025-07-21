Viva Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp. (VAUCF: OTCQB, VAU: TSXV) (“Viva,” or the “Company”), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on developing its 100% owned Tonopah Gold Project on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, today announced that Jim Hesketh, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 23, 2025.

DATE: July 23

TIME: 11AM EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23 to July 29

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

The Company recently released an updated resource and economic study, confirming the economic viability of the project

Viva will now move into feasibility study level work and the expedited permitting process in Nevada

Permitted mines in this jurisdiction receive material share price re-ratings



About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is led by CEO James Hesketh, a 40-year veteran in the mining space who has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career. James has surrounded himself with equally experienced mining professionals both on the management team and the board.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange “VAU”, on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva currently has ~145.2 million shares outstanding and boasts a best-in-class management team and board with decades of gold exploration and production experience. The Company is advancing its high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in mining friendly Nevada with the support of several institutional shareholders. More information can be found on https://www.Sedar.Com and please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

Viva is committed to developing the Tonopah Gold Project in an environmentally and socially responsible fashion. These values are aligned with management’s core values and permeate throughout our decision-making process.

