AlorAir Launches the Sentinel WHD Series: The Ultimate Solution for Whole-House Dehumidification

Chino, California, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For families living in places prone to high humidity, controlling moisture isn’t just about comfort; it’s about protecting their homes and health. AlorAir, a trusted leader in environmental solutions, proudly introduces the Sentinel WHD Series, powerful, professional dehumidifiers built to meet the real needs of American families and small businesses.

Excess indoor humidity is a financial crisis hiding in plain sight. It damages property by warping wood, rusting metal, and creating mold that leads to costly repairs. It’s also a national health issue. Around 4.6 million of the 21.8 million asthma cases in the U.S. are directly linked to damp environments. High humidity fuels mold growth and attracts dust mites, triggering allergies and respiratory problems.

The Sentinel WHD Series is designed to solve the problem of excess humidity by delivering industrial-grade performance. Whether combating humid living rooms, protecting family belongings, or managing basement humidity, this dehumidifier is built with customers' needs in mind.

Powerful Dehumidification for the Whole-House

The AlorAir Sentinel WHD Series is engineered to deliver outstanding moisture removal with unmatched reliability. Models in this series efficiently cover areas ranging from 2,300 to 4,500 square feet, making it ideal for homes of all sizes.

Built for Ultimate Performance:

Microchannel Condenser for Enhanced Heat Dissipation

Equipped with proprietary core technology, the microchannel heat exchanger improves heat dissipation efficiency by 50% compared to similar products on the market, while reducing failure rates by 70%. This ensures stable, long-term operation.

Low-Temperature Auto Defrost Technology

Operates reliably in environments as cold as 35.6°F (2°C). Combined with an internal anti-corrosion design, this feature expands applicable usage scenarios and ensures effective performance in cold and humid conditions.

High Efficiency with Low Energy Consumption

Covers spaces up to 2,300 cubic meters with strong dehumidification capacity. Energy usage is reduced by 30% compared to similar models, balancing performance with energy savings. The built-in MERV-10 filter effectively removes airborne particles, improving indoor air quality.

Pre-Cooling Technology for System Optimization

Utilizes evaporator-assisted pre-cooling to reduce system thermal load. This not only improves energy efficiency but also extends the lifespan of the unit, enhancing overall system performance.

Smart Dual-Mode Drainage System

Supports both gravity and automatic drainage modes. With built-in memory functionality, the system ensures seamless, intelligent operation, eliminating the need for manual water disposal and minimizing dehumidification interruptions.

Designed for Best User Experience:

Industrial-Grade Compressor for Extended Lifespan

Built with a heavy-duty compressor capable of 24/7 operation . The Sentinel WHD Series offers a minimum service life of 5 years and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Flexible, User-Friendly Installation

AlorAir's Sentinel WHD Series provide 6 versatile installation methods, eusuring compatibility with or without HVAC setup.

Seamless Integration with HVAC Systems

AlorAir’s exclusive mixed-air technology allows the unit to connect effortlessly to central air conditioning systems, enabling fully coordinated temperature and humidity control, perfect for homes in places most susceptible to moisture.

AlorAir Sentinel WHD series offers 4 models of varying energy efficiency levels, filters, tailored to spaces of different sizes, as shown below.

Sentinel 100 Sentinel 120 Sentinel 150 Sentinel 200 Suitable for (sq.ft) 2,300 3,000 3,500 4,500 Dual-mode Airflow (CFM) 229/309 CFM 229/309CFM 309/383CFM 309/413CFM Removes (pints per day) 90 104 140 165 Filter MERV-10 MERV-10 MERV-1/MERV-10 MERV-1/MERV-10 Unit Dimensions (in) 22.64*14.65*19.88 22.64*14.65*19.88 37.3*23.4*24.3 37.3*23.4*24.3 Energy Efficiency (L/kWh) 2.6L/kWh (AHAM)

2.2L/kWh (DOE) 2.6L/kWh (AHAM)

2.4L/kWh (DOE)

3.7L/kWh (AHAM)

3.4L/kWh (DOE) 3.3L/kWh (AHAM)

3.2L/kWh (DOE)







Consumers looking for a cost-effective option for homes of moderate sizes can consider purchasing AlorAir's Sentinel 100 and 120; and consumers looking for a high-efficiency, versatile dehumidifier that works in multiple types of spaces, AlorAir's Sentinel 150 would be a better option.

“At AlorAir, we believe that truly reliable dehumidification comes from listening to our customers and continuously innovating around their needs,” said Letitia James, Brand Manager at AlorAir. “The Sentinel WHD Series represents our dedication to creating meticulously engineered, professional-grade humidifiers that deliver powerful, affordable, and lasting solutions for the people and businesses we serve.”

The AlorAir Sentinel WHD Series is now available for purchase at AlorAir's official website or its Amazon Store.

About AlorAir

AlorAir Solutions Inc. is a California-based company. Committed to innovation, we specialize in designing and manufacturing air-handling equipment, including commercial dehumidifiers, crawlspace & basement dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, dust collectors, etc. As an industry leader, we continuously invest in advanced intelligent manufacturing technologies. We firmly believe that only by producing the highest quality products in the world can we provide our customers with excellent products and the ultimate user experience, as well as green and low-carbon living.

www.alorair.com

For media inquiries, product reviews, please contact:

Andreas Keck | andreas@ispiderpr.com



