Krasdale Foods Teed Up to Host Annual Charity Golf Outing Benefitting NYC Youth and Grocery Industry Legacy Organization

White Plains, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 7, Krasdale hosted its annual charity golf outing at the prestigious Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J., where it brought together industry vendors, brokers and customers for a meaningful day of golf, networking and giving back.

The outing proudly supports two deserving nonprofit organizations:

DreamYard, a Bronx-based charity that provides nationally acclaimed arts and education programs, helping local youth and young adults pursue higher education and careers in creative industries



Los Rancheros Unidos, a legacy organization rooted in the independent grocery industry, which focuses on building homes and schools in underserved communities in the Dominican Republic

“We’re proud to continue hosting an event that not only brings together the industry for a great day on the course but also champions causes that are close to our hearts,” said Jenn Vannucci, Director of Marketing at Alpha 1 Marketing, an affiliate of Krasdale. “DreamYard empowers the youth of our hometown in the Bronx, while Los Rancheros Unidos uplifts communities in the Dominican Republic, which is home to many of our customers. It’s meaningful to give back to both.”

This year’s event drew an impressive 50 foursomes, which were thoughtfully arranged to mix participants across all corners of the grocery industry. As they played through the course, guests had the opportunity to build relationships, share insights and unite around a common goal: charity.

In addition to golf, the day featured a robust raffle with generous prizes, helping Krasdale to raise additional funds for the two charities. At the close of the event, representatives from Krasdale proudly presented donation checks to DreamYard and Los Rancheros Unidos.

The annual charity outing has become a signature tradition for Krasdale—fostering industry camaraderie while creating real change for the communities they serve.





About Krasdale Foods

Krasdale Foods is a 117-year-old, family-owned business and the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area. With deep roots in the community and a mission to support independent grocers, Krasdale and its affiliate, Alpha 1 Marketing, provide full-service grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing solutions that help build and sustain multi-generational businesses. Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with a state-of-the-art distribution center strategically located in Hunts Point, Bronx, and a satellite office in Miami, Florida, Krasdale and its affiliates serve over 3,500 customers across eight states. Its diverse portfolio spans more than 14,000 SKUs across core categories such as Grocery, Refrigerated & Frozen, Produce, Meat & Deli, Bakery, Health & Beauty, Natural/Organic/Specialty and International. Krasdale proudly supports independent retailers operating under their trusted banners like CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart — bringing quality, value and personalized service to the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.krasdalefoods.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .



