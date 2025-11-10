Krasdale Foods Welcomes Liz Peralta-Foxwell as Director of Sales, Independent Channel

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krasdale Foods, the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area, has announced that Liz Peralta-Foxwell has joined the company as director of sales for the independent channel. In this role, Peralta-Foxwell will lead the field sales team and bring extensive experience in independent retail, fintech and community-based entrepreneurship.

“Liz brings a combination of strategic insight and deep community connection,” said Cynthia Ramos, chief sales and customer officer at Krasdale, whom Peralta-Foxwell will report to. “Her experience and values align with our mission, and I’m confident she’ll make an immediate impact.”

Peralta-Foxwell has held executive roles at Dappersmith Consulting and Feed Forward US, where she led national B2B sales operations, go-to-market strategies and multimillion-dollar pipelines. Her leadership is rooted in people-first values, cross-cultural fluency and a strong commitment to community impact. She previously served as executive director of the National Supermarket Association, where she oversaw public affairs and technology modernization for more than 400 grocers. Her work helped prepare retailers for SNAP, EBT and delivery-platform integration while expanding the association’s reach through partnerships with bodegas and community organizations.

Peralta-Foxwell’s connection to the bodega business is personal. With family roots in the industry and endorsements from many of Krasdale’s program store owners, she brings both credibility and a collaborative spirit to the role.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Peralta-Foxwell said. “I’m stepping into an industry I’ve known deeply since I was a kid, where food, service and showing up for the little guy weren’t just values — they were a way of life. Krasdale has always been more than a leading wholesaler; it’s been part of my family’s story and a steady force in my community. Working alongside some of the smartest, most mission-driven people in the business isn’t just an honor — it feels like home.”

Peralta-Foxwell will work closely with the director of sales for the program channel. Her appointment supports the department’s continued evolution under the strategic leadership of Gus Lebiak.

About Krasdale Foods

Krasdale Foods is a 117-year-old, family-owned business and the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area. With deep roots in the community and a mission to support independent grocers, Krasdale and its affiliate, Alpha 1 Marketing, provide full-service grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing solutions that help build and sustain multi-generational businesses. Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with a state-of-the-art distribution center strategically located in Hunts Point, Bronx, and a satellite office in Miami, Florida, Krasdale and its affiliates serve over 3,500 customers across eight states. Its diverse portfolio spans more than 14,000 SKUs across core categories such as Grocery, Refrigerated & Frozen, Produce, Meat & Deli, Bakery, Health & Beauty, Natural/Organic/Specialty and International. Krasdale proudly supports independent retailers operating under their trusted banners like CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart — bringing quality, value and personalized service to the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.krasdalefoods.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.