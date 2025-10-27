Krasdale Foods Named a Best Place to Work in Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krasdale Foods is honored to be recognized as a 2026 Best Places to Work in Westchester—a distinction that identifies, recognizes and honors the region’s best companies. In addition to being named one of the 13 Best Places to Work in Westchester, Krasdale Foods was also recognized as a Best Places to Work in Distribution.

“As a family-owned business, we have always set a high standard for how we treat our employees and the culture we set as a company,” said Krasdale President & Chief Operating Officer Gus Lebiak. “This recognition means a lot to us because it is due in large part to the input of our own employees. We have a long tradition of treating our team members like family, and I am pleased to see that we continue to live up to the values our founders have set.”

Since 1908, Krasdale has operated as a company rooted in quality, service and care—for its communities, customers and people. Krasdale fosters a culture where every team member is valued, providing an open-door policy to ensure that leadership is always within reach. The company supports more than 3,500 independent grocery stores across eight states, including the New York Metropolitan Area and Florida, helping to nourish communities every day. With more than a century of history and a commitment to growth, Krasdale offers more than just a job but a place to belong, give back and thrive.

Companies from across the region entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Westchester. Final rankings were evaluated by the Best Companies group based on the company's workplace policies, practices and demographics (25% of the total evaluation), and an employee survey (75% of the total evaluation) to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The ranked list of winners was published in a special commemorative section in the November/December 2025 issue of 914INC. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Westchester program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkWestchester.com.

About Krasdale

Krasdale is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 117 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.



