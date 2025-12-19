CTown Supermarkets Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary with a ‘Surprise & Delight’ Initiative Gifting $50 Vouchers to Shoppers at Six NYC Locations

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTown Supermarkets announced their 50th Anniversary Surprise & Delight Initiative, featuring Josh Martinez of iHeartRadio’s Z100 radio station, providing $50 voucher giveaways at six select locations throughout New York City boroughs.

As part of the program, customers are invited to find the secretly placed CTown 50th Anniversary token cards while shopping at one of the participating CTown locations and then show the token card at checkout for an instant $50 off. The initiative—which runs through Dec. 31, 2025 or until vouchers are depleted—is offered at the following stores:

1234 Castleton Ave., Staten Island, NY 10310

3690 Third Ave., Bronx, NY 10456

1859 Bronxdale Ave., Bronx, NY 10462

330 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211

40-12 28 th Ave., Astoria, NY 11103

1016 St. Nicholas Ave., New York NY 10032

With this fun program, Ctown is celebrating their 50th anniversary by expressing gratitude to the people who have made it all possible—the shoppers who provide loyal support to CTown grocery stores and the local communities they operate in. CTown also hopes this helps to ease some of the economic burden so many are feeling, especially during the holiday season.

To support this initiative, radio host Josh Martinez filmed two Instagram videos: a teaser reel and a second video surprising a lucky shopper who found a voucher Martinez hid.

About CTown Supermarkets

CTown Supermarkets are independently-owned and operated grocery stores, catering to the unique, ever-changing fabric of the neighborhoods they serve. Since establishing the banner in 1975,in New York City, CTown Supermarkets has grown throughout the New York Metro and North Eastern United States. With 160+ locations, CTown Supermarkets continues to see success and looks forward to continued growth.

About Krasdale Foods

Krasdale Foods is a 117-year-old, family-owned business and the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area. With deep roots in the community and a mission to support independent grocers, Krasdale and its affiliate, Alpha 1 Marketing, provide full-service grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing solutions that help build and sustain multi-generational businesses. Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with a state-of-the-art distribution center strategically located in Hunts Point, Bronx, and a satellite office in Miami, Florida, Krasdale and its affiliates serve over 3,500 customers across eight states. Its diverse portfolio spans more than 14,000 SKUs across core categories such as Grocery, Refrigerated & Frozen, Produce, Meat & Deli, Bakery, Health & Beauty, Natural/Organic/Specialty and International. Krasdale proudly supports independent retailers operating under their trusted banners like CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart — bringing quality, value and personalized service to the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.krasdalefoods.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.