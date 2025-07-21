Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 11 July 2025 70,700 588.72 41,622,167 Monday, 14 July 2025 1,300 613.03 796,939 Tuesday, 15 July 2025 1,100 616.36 677,996 Wednesday, 16 July 2025 1,100 618.77 680,647 Thursday, 17 July 2025 1,000 624.07 624,070 Friday, 18 July 2025 1,000 618.05 618,050 In the period 14 July 2025 - 18 July 2025 5,500 617.76 3,397,702 Accumulated until 18 July 2025 76,200 590.81 45,019,869 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,102,693 treasury shares corresponding to 8.41% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments