Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 11 July 2025
|70,700
|588.72
|41,622,167
|Monday, 14 July 2025
|1,300
|613.03
|796,939
|Tuesday, 15 July 2025
|1,100
|616.36
|677,996
|Wednesday, 16 July 2025
|1,100
|618.77
|680,647
|Thursday, 17 July 2025
|1,000
|624.07
|624,070
|Friday, 18 July 2025
|1,000
|618.05
|618,050
|In the period 14 July 2025 - 18 July 2025
|5,500
|617.76
|3,397,702
|Accumulated until 18 July 2025
|76,200
|590.81
|45,019,869
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,102,693 treasury shares corresponding to 8.41% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments