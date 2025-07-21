Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Size to Reach USD 72.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by Precision Oncology and Early Detection Advancements - SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Biomarkers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Cancer Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 31.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 72.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The cancer biomarkers market is growing due to the rising occurrence of cancer, the growing requirement for early detection, and large investments in research and development activities. Advances in genomics, proteomics, and liquid biopsy platforms are facilitating more accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies. Regulatory backing and increasing partnership between the biotech companies, hospitals, and research institutes are also offering an impetus to the market.





The U.S. cancer biomarkers market was estimated at USD 9.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 22.70 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

North America holds the leading position in the cancer biomarkers market, led by the U.S. due to a well-developed healthcare sector, growing research and development activities in the field of cancer biomarkers, and increasing adoption of precision medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The strong role of the government and the innovative adoption in molecular diagnostics also consolidate the leading position of the country in the field of biomarkers development and clinical applications.

Segmentation Highlights

By Type, Breast Cancer Segment Holds the Largest Share of the Market

The cancer biomarkers market was dominated by the breast cancer segment in 2024, with 36.1% market share, due to the high prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and increasing emphasis on early diagnosis for appropriate treatment. Growing awareness, government screening programs, and rising R&D investments have stimulated the adoption of breast cancer markers. Additionally, the development of various biomarker-based diagnostic tools and directed therapy has improved the decision-making process in clinical practice.

Biomolecule Segment Dominates the Cancer Biomarkers Segment

The genetic biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024, with a 34.16% market share, owing to its indispensable use in early cancer detection, prognosis, and personalization of treatment. Genetic biomarkers are biomolecules with high specificity and sensitivity, and can be utilized to identify the mutations and alternative gene expression driven by different cancers. With the development of genomics, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy, genetic biomarkers have played a more and more important role in the clinic.

By Application, HER-2 Segment Led the Cancer Biomarkers Market

HER-2-based segment dominated the cancer biomarkers market in 2024 due to its widespread application in HER-2-positive breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. HER-2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) is a validated biomarker with clinical utility to inform targeted therapy (trastuzumab and pertuzumab). Increasing prevalence of HER-2 positive breast cancer, coupled with the presence of companion diagnostics and individualized treatment methods, has had a predominant impact on the overall demand.

North America Leads the Cancer Biomarkers Market, Asia Pacific is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Region

North America holds the largest share of the cancer biomarkers market with a 42.1% market share in 2024 due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high investment in cancer research, and quicker uptake of advanced diagnostics. The market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of cancer, increasing awareness of personalized medicines, and the availability of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

The cancer biomarkers market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR due to an increase in the number of cancer cases, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in biotechnology. The growing awareness about early cancer detection, government support for research activities, and an increase in diagnostic centers are promoting the demand for biomarker-based testing.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation

By Type

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Cervical cancer

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Others (Carcinomas, Leukemias, Lymphomas, Skin Cancers, Central Nervous System Cancers)

By Biomolecule

Genetic Biomarkers

Epigenetic Biomarkers

Metabolic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

By Biomarker Type

PSA

HER-2

EGFR

KRAS

By Application

Drug discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Personalized medicine

By Technology

Imaging Technology

OMICS





Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 31.09 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 72.64 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.23% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Burden of Cancer Cases Globally is Driving the Market Growth

Omics and Molecular Diagnostics are Progressing the Market Growth

