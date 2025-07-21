SKIDOS Partners with The Peyo Company to Launch Inclusive Smurfs-Themed Learning Games

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKIDOS, the leading platform for gamified and inclusive learning for children, today announced a partnership with The Peyo Company, global licensor of the iconic The Smurfs franchise, to create a unique, interactive learning experience that combines beloved characters with evidence-based educational design.

SKIDOS is collaborating with The Peyo Company to introduce a new series of educational mini-games featuring The Smurfs. These mini-games will be integrated into SKIDOS' existing collection of learning games and will focus on providing children with a fun and engaging learning experience, helping them develop essential skills through immersive play within the familiar and values-driven world of the Smurfs.

What sets this partnership apart is its strong focus on inclusivity. All Smurfs-themed games will be built with neurodiversity-friendly mechanics, ensuring that children with ASD, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning differences can engage with content that’s supportive, accessible, and effective. SKIDOS is also enhancing the platform’s accessibility features, including voice-over support, intuitive navigation, and optimized color contrast, to align with modern inclusivity guidelines.

“At SKIDOS, we’re reimagining what digital education can look like, fun, personalized, and deeply inclusive,” said Aditya Prakash, Founder and CEO of SKIDOS. “Partnering with The Peyo Company allows us to bring the joy and familiarity of The Smurfs into an educational context that supports every child’s unique learning journey. This is equally about entertainment and reshaping access to high-quality learning content on a global scale.”

“Education is one of the pillars of The Smurfs’ brand DNA. We are delighted to see our little blue characters inspire learning in such an innovative and inclusive way,” said Fabienne Gilles, CCO Consumer Products and Family Entertainment Experiences of the Peyo Company. “Working with SKIDOS means we can align our storytelling legacy with their cutting-edge educational platform to offer children a powerful combination of Smurf-fun and intellectual growth.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to redefining how children interact with digital education, blending entertainment, adaptive learning, and universal design into one inclusive platform.

Here’s the link to the games - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smurfs-playhouse-by-skidos/id6746158668

About SKIDOS

SKIDOS is dedicated to creating innovative educational solutions that inspire learning and foster academic success. With a collection of 50+ learning games built by a team of passionate educators and technologists, Team SKIDOS strives to make screen time into active learning time for kids and instill curiosity and creativity in them. For more information, please visit https://skidos.com/

About THE SMURFS™

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, tolerance, fun, working together and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon on local free-to-air channels and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a July 2025 worldwide theatrical release.

ABOUT PEYO COMPANY

Peyo Company is an entertainment entity proudly promoting and perpetuating Peyo’s work and legacy of creating stories and experiences across the world. Peyo Company is the brand name of IMPS and Lafig Belgium, the worldwide rights holders for all the properties created by Pierre Culliford, aka Peyo. It was founded in Belgium by Peyo’s daughter, Véronique Culliford and regroups all commercial and creative activities linked to Peyo’s creations, among which Johan & Peewit, Benny Breakiron, and the beloved iconic blue characters, The Smurfs. Peyo Company regroups four activities managed by four sub-entities:

Peyo Licensing is the worldwide licensor for consumer products, family entertainment & experiences, and book publishing.

Peyo Distribution manages the worldwide distribution of the audiovisual content catalogue. Peyo Productions oversees the production of audiovisual content.

Peyo Creations regroups the studio activities, producing new artwork, comics and stories.

Pierre Culliford (aka Peyo) created everlasting worlds and timeless stories filled with adventure, humor, magic, and good universal values, reaching the heart of multiple generations of fans, and bringing glorious international success and recognition.

Media contact: skidos@thegutenberg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c1cd644-9aa6-4c6d-99f8-d1541969255b