ONAR Appoints Former MDC Partners Chairman & CEO Scott Kauffman to Lead Board, Signaling Aggressive Growth Strategy

Miami, FL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology company and global network of performance-driven agencies, today announced the appointment of Scott Kauffman, former Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. This strategic move signals a new chapter of accelerated growth, M&A focus, and industry leadership for ONAR.

Kauffman brings over three decades of executive and board experience spanning marketing, media, ecommerce, and digital innovation. As Chairman & CEO of MDC Partners, Kauffman led the company through a transformative period that culminated in its combination with Stagwell Marketing Group Holdings, forming Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW)—a $3B+ global marketing powerhouse.

“This landmark appointment represents a defining moment for ONAR,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR Holding Corporation. “Scott’s leadership experience across global marketing platforms and his sharp eye for scaling disruptive companies make him an ideal fit as we push toward the next phase of growth. His addition reinforces our commitment to building the leading marketing tech platform for the mid-market.”

“ONAR has already laid the foundation for something truly differentiated,” said Kauffman. “The Company’s focus on technology-enabled marketing solutions for mid-sized brands is exactly where the future is headed. I look forward to helping the team drive value creation through strategy, scale, and smart execution.”

In addition to his role at MDC Partners, Kauffman served as President & CEO of Geeknet (NASDAQ: GKNT), COO of BlueLithium, and held CEO roles at a range of innovative tech and marketing ventures. He was also the Chairman of Lotame, which was recently acquired by Publicis. Kauffman holds an MBA in Marketing from NYU and a BA in English from Vassar College.

With Kauffman stepping into the Chairman role, ONAR is positioning itself for aggressive expansion—organically and through acquisition—as it continues to scale its integrated marketing technology stack and global client portfolio.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com



