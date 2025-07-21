COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 38/2025 - JULY 21, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|409,506
|536.95
|219,885,671
|July 7, 2025
|3,300
|521,78
|1,721,878
|July 8, 2025
|2,500
|519,13
|1,297,816
|July 9, 2025
|2,500
|514,16
|1,285,406
|July 10, 2025
|2,500
|512,11
|1,280,285
|July 11, 2025
|3,000
|517,03
|1,551,084
|Total accumulated under the program
|423,306
|536,31
|227,022,140
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 556,628 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
