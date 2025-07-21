Acentra Health Names Marnie Keogh as Senior Vice President of Marketing

MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, announced today that Marnie Keogh has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Keogh will lead the company’s integrated marketing strategy, driving initiatives across brand development, digital marketing, thought leadership, and go-to-market campaigns.

“Marnie brings a distinguished career in healthcare marketing and communications, with a proven ability to drive brand transformation, operational excellence, and digital innovation,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “Her leadership will be vital as we continue advancing our brand story and deepening our impact in delivering better health outcomes for the beneficiaries our clients serve.”

Keogh brings over two decades of experience leading high-performing teams and award-winning campaigns across the healthcare landscape. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Magellan Health, where she oversaw multichannel marketing for the behavioral and specialty health segments, promoted generative artificial intelligence evolution, and drove digital health adoption. Her previous leadership roles at Anthem, Inc. and various health tech and communications firms reflect a strong track record of results in Medicaid, Medicare, behavioral health, and population health enrollment and member engagement.

“I am honored to join Acentra Health during this exciting phase of growth,” said Keogh. “The company’s commitment to transforming healthcare through technology and clinical excellence is inspiring, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to amplify our brand and expand our market reach.”

Keogh holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the College of William & Mary. She is a member of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation and a founding member of independent consulting network CatalystHER.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

Media Contact:

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33535da8-8977-4235-9967-4c1f8eb6a08e