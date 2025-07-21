Pharmacy Automation Market Surges with 10.12% CAGR; AI & Retail Pharmacy Demand Transform Dispensing in 2025

Ottawa, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmacy automation market size was valued at USD 6.35 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.65 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The growing demand and integration of automated systems for enhancing and improving the system and providing solutions fuel the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

By product, the dispensing systems segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the dispensing systems segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By product, the pill sorting machines segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By end-use, the retail pharmacies segment led the global pharmacy automation market in 2024.

By end-use, the outpatient pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

Pharmacy automation integrates the use of technology and machinery to streamline and improve various tasks within a pharmacy, such as dispensing medications, handling patient information, managing inventory, and. It aims to reduce errors, increase efficiency, and enable pharmacists to focus more on patient care.

The benefits offered by pharmacy automation include increased efficiency, reduced errors, improved inventory management, enhanced patient care, and regulatory compliance. Key areas of pharmacy automation include automated dispensing systems, inventory management, prescription processing, and medication packaging and labeling.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Pharmacy Automation Market?

The pharmacy automation market is primarily driven by the need to reduce medication errors, improve efficiency, and address the rising costs of healthcare. Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and technological advancements are also key factors propelling market growth.

The other drivers responsible for the growth of the market are the integration with electronic health records, decentralization of pharmacies, stringent regulation, demand for specialty drugs, and remote and telepharmacy services, digital transformation in healthcare and new product launch and advancement in automation technologies further boosts the growth of the market and supports expansion.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Pharmacy Automation Market?

Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing incidence of chronic diseases demands for management of medical dispensing, where there is automation, which drives the growth of the market.



Growing Need for Efficiency

The need to improve workflow efficiency, reduce labour costs, and enable pharmacists to focus on more patient-centric tasks, which drives the demand.



Focus On Medication Error Reduction

This helps minimize human errors in dispensing, packaging, and administration, leading to improved patient safety, which fuels the growth.



Technological Advancements

Integration of AI, ML, and IoT also helps enhance the accuracy, speed, and data analysis capabilities, which boosts the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Pharmacy Automation Market?

The key challenge responsible for limiting the growth of the market is the high initial investments, which are difficult for small and medium-sized pharmacies to afford, limiting the adoption of the market. The integration uses like integration of automated systems with the existing healthcare infrastructure is also complex and challenging, which hinders the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Pharmacy Automation Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global pharmacy automation market share by 42% in 2024. The growth of the market is driven by the increase in prescription volume, focus on patient safety, and rising healthcare demand due to increasing demand which fuels the growth of the market in the region. Key players like Omnicell, BD (Becton Dickinson), and Swisslog Healthcare play a significant role in the growth of the market through development and innovation in technologies in the region.

The growth is also seen in the region due to technological advancements through the integration of AI and cloud-based systems, increased demand for automation from the healthcare providers and consumers for accuracy and efficiency for managing and dispensing of the drugs increases the demand for the market, further supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Pharmacy automation in the U.S. streamlines dispensing, inventory, and medication verification using robotics and AI. Rising healthcare costs, staffing shortages, and the demand for medication safety drive adoption. Systems reduce human error, support remote verification, and improve workflow efficiency in hospitals, retail chains, and long-term care facilities.

In Canada, pharmacy automation improves medication adherence, enhances patient safety, and optimizes labor in community and hospital settings. Key drivers include an aging population, pharmacist workload, and a focus on patient-centered care. Automated dispensing cabinets, pharma blister packaging machines, and digital prescribing are increasingly integrated into the healthcare delivery system.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Pharmacy Automation Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the need for improved efficiency and cost-saving factors fuel the growth of the market in the region. The key drivers in the region are the growth in hospital pharmacies, technological advancements, focus on efficiency and cost reduction, increased adoption in retail pharmacies, growth of the geriatric population in the region boosts the growth of the market.

Key players like Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd, Omnicell, Inc., and McKesson Corporation also play kwy role I the growth of the market in the region, as they are increasingly involved in developing new technologies, and forming strategic collaborations which further fuels the growth and contributes in the expansion of the market.

China embraces pharmacy automation to address rural healthcare gaps, streamline hospital workflows, and control prescription errors. Government health reforms promote digital health infrastructure, accelerating automation adoption. Robotics, AI, and telepharmacy play growing roles, particularly in urban hospitals, to handle high patient volumes and reduce dependency on limited medical staff.

India’s pharmacy automation focuses on urban healthcare settings, driven by increasing demand for error-free dispensing and better inventory control. Automation adoption addresses staff shortages and rising prescription loads. While rural areas face infrastructure challenges, metros see growth in digital pharmacies, robotic dispensing, and integration with electronic health records and telemedicine.

Segmental Insights

By Product

Which Product Segment Dominated the Pharmacy Automation Market In 2024?

The dispensing systems segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Dispensing systems are a core product segment in the pharmacy automation market, designed to accurately and efficiently manage medication distribution in hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies. These systems automate tasks like prescription filling, labeling, sorting, and packaging, significantly reducing human error and improving patient safety.

They also enhance workflow efficiency, minimize staff time, and support high-volume operations. The rising demand for faster, error-free medication delivery and improved inventory control drives strong adoption of dispensing systems, fueling market growth globally.

The pill sorting machines segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Pill sorting machines are a key product segment in the pharmacy automation market, designed to automate the precise counting, sorting, and packaging of individual pills. These machines reduce manual labor, minimize medication dispensing errors, and improve operational efficiency in pharmacies and healthcare facilities.

By ensuring accurate dosage and patient-specific medication preparation, they enhance patient safety and streamline workflows. The rising demand for error-free, high-volume medication management drives strong adoption of pill sorting machines, supporting market growth and expansion of the market.

By End Use

How Did Retail Pharmacies Segment Dominate the Pharmacy Automation Market In 2024?

The retail pharmacies segment led the global pharmacy automation market in 2024. Retail pharmacies are a major end-use segment in the pharmacy automation market, leveraging automation solutions to improve efficiency, reduce medication errors, and enhance customer service. Automated dispensing systems, pill counters, and sorting machines help manage high prescription volumes accurately and quickly, freeing up pharmacists to focus more on patient care and counseling.

The growing need for faster service, better inventory control, and increased patient safety drives strong adoption of automation technologies in retail pharmacies, fueling market growth and operational modernization.

The outpatient pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Outpatient pharmacies are a crucial end-use segment in the pharmacy automation market, focused on efficiently managing medication dispensing for patients who are not admitted to hospitals.

Automation solutions, such as automated dispensing and sorting systems, help these pharmacies handle high prescription volumes quickly and accurately, reducing wait times and minimizing errors. By improving workflow efficiency and enhancing patient safety, automation supports better overall care delivery. The rising demand for streamlined, patient-centered services drives adoption in outpatient pharmacies, supporting market growth.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Capsa Healthcare, a leader in healthcare automation and medication management, announced the launch of its Consolidated Services Pharmacy Platform (CSPP), the industry’s first integrated solution that unifies central fill automation and enterprise-wide distribution management into a single, scalable system.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Pharmacy Automation Market

Company Contributions & Offerings Alto Technologies Offers Alto OS™, Hub+, Dispensing™, and Complete™ platforms leveraging AI and automation to streamline intake, billing, dispensing, delivery, adherence, and data analytics delivering 70% of fills within one hour and radical cost efficiencies (alto.com). Amazon Pharmacy Integrates prescription filling with Amazon logistics, enabling home delivery, digital formulary management, and Prime savings, transforming convenience and scale. Capsa Healthcare Supplies intelligent medication carts, storage cabinets, and KL1v pill-counting devices to improve accuracy and workflow in hospital and retail settings. Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC Designs pharmacy automation hardware including robotic dispensing, centralized IV compounding, and sorting systems tailored for high-volume pharmacies. DosePacker Offers automated tablet and blister packaging systems that enhance medication adherence, reduce errors, and simplify dosage administration for long-term care. Gollmann Provides robotic dispensing, sachet packaging, and centralized IV automation systems; integrates software to enhance pharmacy workflow and inventory control. Maxon Motor Manufactures precision brushless DC motors and drives that power pharmacy robots and conveyor systems, delivering reliable motion control in automation equipment. McKesson Corporation Offers Rx automation solutions including centralized fill systems, inventory management, robotics, pharmacy software, and comprehensive supply chain integration. Medical Packaging, LLC Specializes in pharmacy packaging automation, offering unit-dose packaging, pouch solutions, and blister-pouching equipment for dispensing efficiency. Omnicell, Inc. Delivers automated dispensing cabinets, robotics for central fill and IV compounding, medication adherence packaging, and patient engagement tools through the EnlivenHealth platform.

Key Players List in Pharmacy Automation Market

Alto Technologies

Amazon Pharmacy

Capsa Healthcare

Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC

DosePacker

Gollmann

Maxon Motor

McKesson Corporation

Medical Packaging, LLC

Omnicell, Inc.

Parata Systems, LLC

Pearson Medical Technologies

RxSafe, LLC

Swisslog Healthcare

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Dispensing Systems

Pill Sorting Machines

Labelling Machines

Packaging Machines

Inventory Management

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Others



By End-Use

Retail Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies Outpatient/Fast Track Clinics Hospital Retail Settings

Inpatient Pharmacies Acute Care Settings Long Term Care Facilities

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization & Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





