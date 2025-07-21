Cologix Closes $525 Million USD Asset-Backed Securitization to Support AI Infrastructure, Interconnection and Growth

DENVER, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today announced that it has closed a $525 million USD asset-backed securitization (ABS) to support the company’s continued growth in digital infrastructure. The secured notes are backed by Cologix’s COL4 data center in Columbus, Ohio, and structured with a five-year fixed term.

This transaction marks Cologix’s fourth ABS issuance since 2021 and reflects the company’s continued use of the asset-backed securities market to fund growth. Proceeds will support strategic investments across Cologix’s Scalelogix℠ and Digital Edge portfolio, enabling the company to address increasing demand for inference AI and cloud workloads.

“This transaction demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet, the continued support of our investor base and the market’s confidence in our long-term strategy,” said Scott Schneider, Chief Financial Officer of Cologix. “As we kick off our next wave of growth, this financing will help us scale critical infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of hyperscale and inference AI applications.”

Cologix continues to expand its hyperscale edge footprint across North America, helping customers deploy cloud and AI-ready digital infrastructure at the network edge. This latest ABS financing follows three prior transactions in 2021, 2022 and 2023, further supporting the company’s ability to scale critical infrastructure with speed and confidence.

“Our ability to deliver scalable, sustainable and deeply connected data center solutions is a key driver of customer success,” said Laura Ortman, Chief Executive Officer of Cologix. “This financing ensures we’re well-positioned to meet the needs of cloud providers, enterprise and AI customers seeking reliable, high-density interconnection at the edge.”

Cologix continues to prioritize operational sustainability in its growth strategy, maintaining average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) rates that significantly outperform industry benchmarks. These efficiency measures reflect the company’s commitment to responsible digital infrastructure development while scaling to meet future needs.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as the lead bank on the transaction and legal counsel was provided by King & Spalding.

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 45+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 12 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With AI-ready, industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix provides extensive physical and virtual connections, including Access Marketplace, where customers gain fast, reliable and self-service provisioning for on-demand connectivity. For more information, visit Cologix or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

