AlFursan Introduces “Cash + Miles” Payment Option

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlFursan, Saudia’s Loyalty Program, has announced the launch of ‘Cash + Miles’, a new payment option that allows members to split their ticket cost by paying part with AlFursan Miles and the rest with cash. The feature is now available as a new payment method during the digital booking process.

The new payment method offers greater flexibility, allowing guests to book without any seat limitations on each flight, and also modify their itineraries or request refunds through the “Manage My Booking” feature, available on Saudia’s official website and mobile applications.

The introduction of this option is part of Saudia’s broader strategy to expand payment flexibility and deliver world-class, guest-centric services. These efforts align with Saudia’s strategic objective to elevate every aspect of guests' journey, from planning and booking to managing reservations and accessing post-sale support.

The AlFursan Loyalty Program rewards members with miles when flying with Saudia, flyadeal, or SkyTeam alliance partners, along with access to a growing selection of offers and exclusive privileges. The program remains focused on delivering a world-class loyalty experience, supported by strategic partnerships and advanced digital solutions that meet evolving member expectations.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 148 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

Media Center

Saudia Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

X: @SaudiaGroup

Linkedin: SAUDI AIRLINES

WhatsApp: Saudia Group | مجموعة السعودية

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c9c453c-8b20-4098-b009-4df606d6415a