Energy Security Market to Reach USD 39.26 Billion by 2032, Driven by Cyber Threats and Smart Grid Investments | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy Security Market was valued at USD 19.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 39.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.17% from 2025 to 2032.

This growth is driven by increasing threats of cyberattacks, rising geopolitical tensions, and the growing need to safeguard critical energy infrastructure. The global shift toward digitalization and smart grid technologies has elevated the demand for advanced security systems. Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources, government mandates for infrastructure protection, and heightened awareness around energy resilience and reliability are contributing to the rising investment in energy security solutions worldwide.





The U.S. Energy Security Market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2025 to 2032.

Growth is driven by rising cyber threats, aging infrastructure, and increased reliance on digital energy systems. Federal initiatives and investments in grid modernization also support market expansion.

By Offering, Solutions Segment Dominated Energy Security Market in 2024 with 52.28% Share Due to Rising Adoption of Integrated Threat Protection Systems

In 2024, the solutions segment held the largest share of the energy security market at 52.28%, driven by strong adoption of surveillance, intrusion detection, and cybersecurity technologies. Industry leaders like Honeywell and Siemens introduced integrated security platforms for real-time threat monitoring. With escalating concerns around infrastructure resilience and operational continuity, these comprehensive solutions have become essential for safeguarding critical energy assets worldwide.

By Security Type, Long-Term Security Segment Captured 66.71% of Energy Security Market

In 2024, the long-term security segment led the energy security market with 66.71% revenue share, fueled by rising investments in resilient infrastructure. Companies like ABB and General Electric introduced advanced cybersecurity and physical protection systems tailored for critical energy assets. These solutions offer sustained defense against evolving threats, ensuring long-term infrastructure stability, operational continuity, and energy system resilience in a globally connected environment.

By Power Plant Type, Fossil Fuel Plants Segment Held 38.94% of Energy Security Market, Renewable Energy Plants Security Segment to Grow at Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the fossil fuel plants segment dominated the energy security market with a 38.94% share, driven by the ongoing global reliance on fossil-based power generation. This dependency has increased demand for advanced cybersecurity and remote monitoring solutions to protect critical infrastructure. Continued development of integrated protection systems is addressing both cyber and physical threats, ensuring reliability in an increasingly vulnerable and digitally connected energy environment.

The renewable energy plants security segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.36% during 2025–2032, fueled by global shifts toward wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. As clean energy infrastructure expands, AI- and IoT-enabled monitoring systems are being deployed to counter next-gen cyber threats. Additionally, securing distributed energy resources is becoming vital to ensure the resilience, reliability, and operational stability of modern renewable-powered grid systems.

Energy Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 19.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.17% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

North America Led the Energy Security Market in 2024, Asia Pacific to Record Fastest CAGR

In 2024, North America dominated the energy security market with a 35.79% revenue share, attributed to stringent regulatory frameworks, high levels of infrastructure digitalization, and rising cyber threats. The U.S. and Canada have advanced significantly in deploying smart grid protection and real-time monitoring solutions. Innovations in integrated cybersecurity and physical defense systems reflect the region’s proactive stance in safeguarding vital energy infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific energy security market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.63% between 2025 and 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding energy infrastructure, and escalating cyber threats. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in smart grid security and AI-driven surveillance. Scalable, cost-effective solutions are being launched to safeguard the region’s increasingly diverse and vulnerable energy grids.

Company Profiles:

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Aramco

Petrobras

Marathon Petroleum

ConocoPhillips

Equinor

Gazprom

PetroChina

Lukoil

Recent Development:

October 2024: Equinor announced the implementation of advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions aimed at strengthening energy security. This initiative reflects Equinor's ongoing commitment to cutting carbon emissions and accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon energy future.

November 2024: Marathon revealed new investments in renewable energy initiatives, including biofuel projects, as part of its efforts to diversify its energy portfolio. These strategic moves underscore Marathon's focus on enhancing energy security through sustainable and clean energy solutions.

Key Segments:

By Offering: Services Solutions

By Security Type: Long-Term Security Short-Term Security

By Power Plant Type: Fossil Fuel Plants Geothermal Plants Nuclear Power Plants Renewable Energy Plants



