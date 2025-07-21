Specialty Food Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 179.87 Billion by 2034| China and India Lead the Charge

Ottawa, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty food ingredients market size stood at USD 107.32 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 113.01 billion in 2025 to around USD 179.87 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has experienced a surge in recent years, driven by high demand for healthier food options that require more nutritious ingredients. These ingredients aren’t available in bulk commodities, making them premium and pure in quality. The market is also hiked up by consumers preferring a cleaner eating pattern.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5725

Market Overview: Insights & Potential

The specialty food ingredients market is a huge category that refers to the use of specialty ingredients added to dairy, beverages, food options, and meat. Unlike bulk commodities, specialty food ingredients are manufactured in smaller quantities to ensure quality and their benefits when added to food items. Such ingredients help to enhance the nutritional quality of foods and beverages, such as making them gluten-free, plant-based, rich in protein, minerals, or vitamins, and also help consumers to avoid excess or harmful refined sugar and oils. The specialty food ingredients market also observes a hike due to consumers being serious about their health and preferring specialty or functional food only.

Key Highlights of Specialty Food Ingredients Market

By region, North America dominated the specialty food ingredients market due to the increasing inclination of people towards the health and wellness domain.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable rate due to the prevalence of nutritional deficiencies and government initiatives aimed at promoting the market.

By ingredient type, the natural flavor segment led the market due to high demand by consumers to retain the natural flavors.

By ingredient type, the prebiotics segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about gut health and the importance of prebiotics for maintaining healthy digestion.

By application, bakery and confectionery led the market, whereas the functional or plant-based drinks segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increasing demand for nutritional and healthy food options.

By source, the natural segment dominated the market, and the biotechnological segment is expected to grow due to rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of health and nutrition and progressing biotechnology.

By function, the flavor enhancement segment dominated the specialty food ingredients market in 2024, whereas the nutritional enhancement segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to the high inclination of consumers for overall health and wellness.

By end use, the food and beverage manufacturers segment contributed to the market in 2024, along with an expansion of the nutraceutical companies’ segment in the foreseen period due to high demand by consumers for healthy alternatives and nutraceuticals.

What are Latest Trends Specialty Food Ingredients Market?

Due to the rising population of consumers following veganism, the market has introduced multiple plant-based food options that are cleaner and healthier. It has also helped in enhancing the health and wellness domain, along with the growth of the specialty food ingredients market.

options that are cleaner and healthier. It has also helped in enhancing the domain, along with the growth of the specialty food ingredients market. Consumer awareness leading to habits like having a glance at the ingredient list of food options and beverages has also helped in the growth of the specialty food ingredients market. Consumers today prefer to consume healthier food options rather than oily and sugary products that are harmful to health.

High demand for fortified foods and the rising health-conscious attitude of people are also helping the growth of the market.

Government initiatives in the form of encouraging fortification programs globally are also aiding the growth of the specialty food ingredients market.

High demand for customization as per the requirements of the body is also one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the specialty food ingredients market. It helps consumers to target their health issues and consume the right food options accordingly.



Gain Comprehensive Market Insights – Download the Full Databook Today: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-databook/5725

Market Dynamics

What are the drivers helping the growth of the specialty food ingredients market?

High demand for functional foods helpful for overall health and nutrition is one of the vital factors helpful for the growth of the specialty food ingredients market. Such ingredients help in maintaining the nutritional quality of food, such as keeping the essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and omega-3 intact. They also help in enhancing the shelf life of food options and beverages. Hence, such factors enhance the growth of the market. Specialty ingredients also involve advanced biotechnology for enhanced nutritional levels of food items. Hence, it also helps in the enhancement of the market.

Challenge

High production cost obstructing the growth of the market

Specialty ingredients help to enhance the nutritional quality of food items and beverages. Hence, they are manufactured to maintain their nutritional quality. Hence, they are manufactured in smaller quantities, unlike bulk commodities, ignoring the food quality. The production costs are also higher compared to the manufacturing of normal food ingredients. Hence, such issues obstruct the growth of the specialty food ingredients market. It further leads to elevated costs of specialty or functional food items. Hence, price-conscious consumers may not prefer to shop for such food items. Hence, the overall cycle or market’s growth is restricted.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Specialty Food Ingredients Market in 2024?

North America dominated the specialty food ingredients market in 2024. High demand for foods with high nutritional quality and clean ingredients is helping the growth of the specialty food ingredients market in North America. Consumers today are aware of the importance of functional and specialty foods enriched with the goodness of specialty ingredients. Hence, the market had a huge growth in the region. Consumers in the region prefer to consume foods with cleaner labels and hence prefer to avoid refined and junk food options. Under such circumstances, specialty food options and ingredients help consumers to opt for healthy food items.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to rising awareness about health and nutrition, rising deficiencies, and rising government initiatives for fortification in the region. Consumption of under-nourished food options leads to deficiencies of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals essential for the body. Hence, dealing with such issues leading to the growth of specialty food ingredients is helping the growth of the market. Consumers today are well-acquainted with the benefits of functional and plant-based foods for the body. Hence, the region is observed to be the fastest growing in the expected timeframe.

Our principal consultant Vidyesh Swar says, “Asia-Pacific is not just the fastest-growing market it is also emerging as a global hub for plant-based innovations, biotechnology, and functional ingredients. As the region tackles public health challenges like nutritional deficiencies, specialty ingredients are playing an increasingly vital role. As the region confronts persistent health challenges, from undernutrition in developing economies to rising lifestyle-related diseases in urban centers, there is a clear shift toward functional foods and nutraceuticals that address these issues proactively.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.3% Market Size in 2024 USD 107.32 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 113.01 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 179.87 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

Ingredient Type Analysis

Natural Flavors Segment Led the Specialty Food Ingredients Market in 2024

The natural flavors segment led the market in 2024 due to high demand by health-conscious consumers to keep the natural flavor intact in specialty food and beverages. It helps consumers to consume healthy food without any synthetic flavor, feel, or texture. The segment also helps to maintain the sustainability factor and hence is preferred by consumers, further fueling the growth of the market. Use of natural flavors also helps consumers to maintain their strength and immunity and keep them protected from the spread of chronic diseases. Hence, the segment helped the growth of the market in 2024.

The Prebiotics Segment is Expected to Grow Rapidly in the Forecast Period

The prebiotics segment is expected to grow at a notable rate in the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness about the benefits of prebiotics for digestion and overall health. When combined with a high intake of fibrous foods, it helps to maintain gut health and smooth the digestion process. Hence, health-conscious consumers highly purchase food options with prebiotics, further helping the growth of the market. The segment is also observing growth due to the rise of health and fitness, sports activities, and the importance of a healthy digestive system.

Application Analysis

How Did Bakery and Confectionery Segment Lead the Specialty Food Ingredients Market?

Bakery and confectionery segment led the market in 2024. The bakery and confectionery segment led the specialty food ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for premium bakery products, further leading to demand for specialty ingredients. It helps in maintaining the authentic taste and quality of bakery products. Hence, consumers prefer to buy premium confectionery and bakery goods. Natural flavours, premium chocolate, and natural flavours are some of the factors helping the growth of the specialty food ingredients market. The use of specialty ingredients helps in enhancing the flavours of artisanal sweets and premium bakery products.

The functional/plant-based drinks segment is expected to grow notably in the foreseen period. Today, along with functional food options, consumers are also concerned about options for functional or plant-based beverages. It helps one to cut off excess calories and sugar. Hence, consumers today opt for functional or plant-based drinks that are helpful to maintain a healthier and cleaner diet. Convenient packaging of such drinks helps to enhance the market’s growth as people prefer to carry them while traveling or outdoors to avoid sugary and calorie-dense drinks and shakes. Hence, specialty/plant-based drinks help the growth of the market.

Source Analysis

Which Source Segment Dominated the Specialty Food Ingredients Market in 2024?

The natural segment dominated the specialty food ingredients market in 2024. The natural segment dominated the specialty food ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for plant-based and healthier food options requiring specialty ingredients. Such ingredients help to enhance immunity, maintain digestive health, and are ideal for vegans as well. High demand for plant-derived protein, natural emulsifiers, and rising awareness of food allergies are also helpful for the market’s growth. Plant-based, dairy-free, and gluten-free options are also helpful to enhance the segment’s growth, further helping the growth of the market.

The biotechnological segment of the specialty food ingredients market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the foreseeable period. Improvement in fermentation technology, helpful to enhance the shelf life and nutritional content of specialty foods and beverages, is helping the market grow in the forecast period. Higher demand for healthier food options requiring specialty ingredients is also aiding the growth of the market. Higher usage of fermented ingredients in different foods and beverages is also helping the growth of the market.

Function Analysis

Which Segment by Function Dominated the Specialty Food Ingredients Market in 2024?

Flavor enhancement segment led the market in 2024. Flavor enhancement segment dominated the specialty food ingredients market in 2024 due to high demand for a variety of flavours and their fusion in specialty or functional food options. Incorporating flavor enhancements in specialty food options helps to elevate the experience of enjoying such foods and beverages, and enhances the inclination of consumers towards the growth of the market as well.

The nutritional enhancement segment is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the foreseen period. Rising awareness for health and nutrition, along with the importance of consuming natural and cleaner label food items and drinks, will help the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Consumers today prefer to indulge in food options with higher nutritional levels, such as fiber, vitamins, minerals, omega-3, and collagen, too. Active lifestyles requiring the need for functional foods for staying energetic and avoiding lethargy are also aiding the growth of the market.

End Use Analysis

Which End-use Category Dominated the Specialty Food Ingredients Market in 2024?

The food and beverage manufacturer segment dominated the market in 2024. The food and beverage manufacturer segment led the specialty food ingredients market in 2024 due to the high demand for healthy, clean, and functional foods requiring healthy and clean ingredients. Increasing health awareness and the role of a clean diet in maintaining overall health are other major factors in the growth of the market. Natural emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, preservatives, and stabilizers help to maintain the nutritional quality of specialty food and ingredients. Hence, the specialty food ingredients market is also observing growth due to such factors.

The nutraceutical companies segment is observed to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. Rising health awareness and high demand for healthy alternatives are the major factors for the growth of nutraceutical companies in the foreseeable period. The nutraceuticals segment promotes health rather than diseases or illness, and hence helps the growth of the market. Encouraging demand for nutraceuticals due to the rise of the aging population, the rise in chronic diseases, and other similar issues. Supplements help to deal with such issues and maintain overall health. Hence, the segment is aiding the growth of the market.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Wheat Protein Ingredients Market: The global wheat protein ingredients market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 6.44 billion in 2025 to USD 9.33 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to witness strong growth from USD 6.44 billion in 2025 to USD 9.33 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Dairy Ingredients Market: The global dairy ingredients market size is expected to grow from USD 83.39 billion in 2025 to USD 150.75 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to grow from USD 83.39 billion in 2025 to USD 150.75 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Cooking Ingredients Market: The global cooking ingredients market size is projected to expand from USD 73.65 billion in 2025 to USD 126.56 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to expand from USD 73.65 billion in 2025 to USD 126.56 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Animal Feed Ingredients Market: The global animal feed ingredients market size is projected to expand from USD 42.77 billion in 2025 to USD 58.79 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to expand from USD 42.77 billion in 2025 to USD 58.79 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Functional Ingredients Market: The global functional ingredients market size was valued at USD 121.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 127.78 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 201.65 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global was valued at USD 121.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 127.78 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 201.65 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Alternative Protein Ingredients Market: The global alternative protein ingredients market size is expected to grow from USD 26.24 billion in 2025 to USD 86.70 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.20% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is expected to grow from USD 26.24 billion in 2025 to USD 86.70 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 14.20% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Fermented Ingredients Market: The global fermented ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 43.53 billion in 2025 to USD 113.18 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is projected to grow from USD 43.53 billion in 2025 to USD 113.18 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Top Companies

ADM

Ajinomoto Co.

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc .

Chr. Hansen Holding

Corbion N.V.

Danisco (IFF)

DSM-Firmenich

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Now part of IFF)

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Kerry Group

Kemin Industries

Lonza Group

Roquette Frères

Sensient Technologies

Symrise AG

Tate & Lyle

Tereos Group

Recent Developments in Specialty Food Ingredients Market

In July 2025, Hojalicious, an ingredient brand empowering the US beverage and specialty food industry, launched its AMP BOBA Energy Popping Boba Drink. The company launched the product at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 at the Javits Center in New York City.



(Source- https://www.specialtyfood.com/news-media/news-features/member-press-releases/hojalicious-elevates-beverage-innovation-unveils-future-forward-ingredients-with-successful-launch/)

In June 2025, Compound Foods, founded by Maricel Saenz in 2020, launched its beanless coffee and cacao products using its ‘proprietary product platform’. The company stated that the main aim of the product launch is to provide companies with alternatives to coffee and cacao without beans.



(Source- https://www.foodbusinessnews.net/articles/28229-food-technology-startup-launches-beanless-ingredients-platform)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Functional Food Ingredients

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Dietary Fibers

Omega-3 & Fatty Acids

Plant-based Bioactives

Others

Flavors & Flavor Enhancers

Natural Flavors

Artificial Flavors

Flavor Modulators



Colors

Natural Colors (e.g., beetroot, turmeric, spirulina)

Synthetic Colors

Sweeteners

Natural Sweeteners (e.g., stevia, monk fruit)

Artificial Sweeteners (e.g., sucralose, aspartame)

Polyols (e.g., erythritol, sorbitol)



Emulsifiers

Lecithin

Mono- and Diglycerides

Polyglycerol Esters

Others

Enzymes

Amylases

Proteases

Lipases

Others

Preservatives

Natural (e.g., rosemary extract, vinegar)

Synthetic (e.g., sorbates, benzoates)

Acidulants

Citric Acid

Malic Acid

Lactic Acid

Others

Texturants & Stabilizers

Hydrocolloids (e.g., xanthan gum, carrageenan)

Starches & Gums

Pectins



Proteins & Nutraceuticals

Plant-Based Proteins

Collagen Peptides

Whey Proteins

Others

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages (Functional & Non-Alcoholic)

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Snacks & Convenience Foods

Infant Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Sauces, Dressings & Condiments

Others

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

Biotechnological (e.g., fermentation-based ingredients)



By Function

Nutritional Enhancement

Flavor Enhancement

Shelf-Life Extension

Texture Modification

Visual Appeal (Color, Gloss)

Fat/Sugar/Salt Replacement

Processing Efficiency



By End Use

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Nutraceutical Companies

Contract Formulators

Foodservice & HORECA

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5725

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor