Ipsos: Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - June 2025

July 21, 2025
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2025:
- 26,173 IPSOS shares
- €399,116
During the 1st half 2025, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|61,133 shares
|€2,677,607
|780 transactions
|Sale
|61,211 shares
|€2,709,695
|792 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2024):
- 24,859 IPSOS shares
- €425,871
During the 2nd half 2024, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|85,882 shares
|€4,591,737
|970 transactions
|Sale
|81,783 shares
|€4,399,216
|861 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- €233,110
Attachment