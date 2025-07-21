Ipsos: Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - June 2025

July 21, 2025

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2025:

26,173 IPSOS shares

€399,116

During the 1st half 2025, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 61,133 shares €2,677,607 780 transactions Sale 61,211 shares €2,709,695 792 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2024):

24,859 IPSOS shares

€425,871

During the 2nd half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 85,882 shares €4,591,737 970 transactions Sale 81,783 shares €4,399,216 861 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€233,110

