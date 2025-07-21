Nanterre, 21 July 2025

VINCI awarded three construction contracts in Australia

Construction of the Coomera Connector’s southern section in the Gold Coast (Queensland)

Renovation of a road and construction of a bridge in Moreton Bay (Queensland)

Design and build of M5 Motorway Westbound Upgrade in Syndey (New South Wales)

Construction contracts total value of 431 million euros (773 million Australian dollars)

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia has been awarded three construction contracts for a total value of 431 million euros (773 million Australian dollars).

In the Gold Coast, Seymour Whyte will deliver - on behalf of the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads - the construction of a 4.4km section of the Coomera Connector Stage 1 South package. This new corridor will improve connectivity between Logan City and the Gold Coast, providing a crucial alternative to the M1 Pacific Motorway, reducing traffic congestion and supporting population growth. The works, worth 229 million euros (410 million Australian dollars), include bulk earthworks, hard rock excavation, ground improvement activities, construction of three new bridge structures – including an approximately 300-metre-long bridge across the Nerang River – new intersection interchanges, and noise barriers.

In the City of Moreton Bay in Queensland, on behalf of the City of Moreton Bay Council, Seymour Whyte will upgrade a 1.1 km road and build a new 212-meter-long flood resistant bridge over the North Pine River. Located 30 km north of Brisbane, the works, valued at 48 million euros (86 million Australian dollars), will begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027. They include retaining walls, a new signalised intersection, noise barriers and upgraded sewer and watermains.

In Sydney, Seymour Whyte has been awarded a 154 million euros (277 million Australian dollars) design and build contract by Transport for New South Wales for the M5 Motorway Westbound Upgrade, with construction set to begin in 2026. The scope of works will include the upgrade of a 1.3 km road, the construction of a new three-lane bridge, an upgrade connection between Moorebank Avenue and the M5 Motorway and a two-lane exit lane from the M5 Motorway to the Hume Highway. The upgrade of this key transport gateway to south-west Sydney will provide a reliable and safer road network to support economic and residential growth in western Sydney and enhance pedestrian and cyclist connectivity.

In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of €1.4 billion in Australia including €1.2 billion for VINCI Construction, €114 million for VINCI Energies and €114 million for Cobra IS.

