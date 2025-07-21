BUREAU VERITAS - Report on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie, France – July 21, 2025

Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Bureau Veritas to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at the date of June 30, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

15,000 Bureau Veritas shares

10,510,215 euros in cash

In the period from January 7, 2025 (date of implementation of the liquidity contract between Bureau Veritas and Rothschild Martin Maurel) to June 30, 2025, the following transactions took place:

Shares purchased: 3,880,181 shares (6,726 transactions) for a total of 111,320,894 euros

Shares sold: 4,001,491 shares (13,631 transactions) for a total of 114,949,282 euros

It should be noted that:





When implementing the liquidity contract on January 7, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

136,310 Bureau Veritas shares

6,881,827 euros in cash

At the last half-year report date, on December 31, 2024, the following assets were included in the liquidity account under the contract entrusted by Bureau Veritas to BNP Paribas Exane:

143,810 Bureau Veritas shares

6,662,777 euros in cash

In the second half of 2024, the following transactions took place:

Shares purchased: 1,438,789 shares (4,263 transactions) for a total of 41,304,779 euros

Shares sold: 1,497,238 shares (3,998 transactions) for a total of 43,042,246 euros

On July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

95,649 Bureau Veritas shares

7,009,256 euros in cash

As a reminder, on December 31, 2024 post-market, Bureau Veritas terminated the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Paribas Exane. The termination of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane was the result of Bureau Veritas' desire to rotate the investment services provider responsible for maintaining the liquidity of its shares and managing its liquidity contract.

A new contract has been signed and implemented since January 7, 2025 with Rothschild Martin Maurel.

Attachment