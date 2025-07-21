GHD Announces Appointment to Americas Leadership Team

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD today announced the appointment of Danielle Huffman as People Leader for GHD Americas and USA. Huffman brings extensive experience in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry.

“Danielle brings a combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to people-first leadership,” said Chris Hunter, GHD CEO – Americas. “Her experience leading large-scale HR transformations and her collaborative approach make her the ideal leader to guide our People function through the next phase of growth.”

Huffman – who held several roles at WSP USA for nearly 12 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of HR – will be serving as People Leader for 4,500 professionals in over 130 offices in the U.S., Canada and Chile. Her appointment is part of GHD’s commitment to building strong, future-ready leadership to support its continued growth across the Americas.

“We’re excited to welcome her to GHD and confident she will make a lasting impact in the Americas and across the Enterprise,” added Hunter.

