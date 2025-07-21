NFM Lending and NFM Family of Lenders Earns Top 10 Company in Customer Satisfaction Ranking from Experience.com

Linthicum MD, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders are proud to announce that they have been recognized as a Top 10 Company in Customer Satisfaction by Experience.com, the leading platform for reputation and customer experience management in the mortgage industry.

Experience.com has announced its 2024 Top Performers List, honoring 500 exceptional loan officers who are redefining excellence across the mortgage industry. Now in its 10th year, the Top Performers List is built on verified customer interactions and real-world performance data. Experience.com’s proprietary algorithm powers the rankings, which evaluates three essential metrics: volume of verified reviews, survey completion rate, and average star rating. This balanced method highlights consistency, not just performance.

This prestigious ranking reflects NFM’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to its clients throughout the home financing process. The honor is a true testament to the dedication and professionalism of the entire NFM team.

“In a competitive market, speed and pricing are no longer the only differentiators,” said Scott Harris, CEO of Experience.com. “Top loan officers are prioritizing transparency, responsiveness, and trust—using customer feedback as a strategic asset for long-term success.”

In addition to the company-wide recognition, 12 of NFM’s Loan Officers (LOs) were named among the Top 500 LOs nationwide for customer satisfaction, with two of those LOs earning a spot in the Top 100. These individual honors highlight the outstanding service and expertise that NFM’s team members provide to borrowers every day.

The following NFM Loan Officers were ranked in the Top 100

· David Arocho

· Jane Floyd

The following NFM Loan Officers were ranked in the Top 500

· Alicia Harkowa

· Blane Stewart

· Dana Gounaris

· Kyndle Quinones

· Mario Cua

· Rich Dillman

· Robert Stettler

· Ron Gosewisch

· Tina Konidaris

· Todd Novosel

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Experience.com as a Top 10 Company in Customer Satisfaction,” said Bob Tyson, President and COO of NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders. “This achievement is a direct result of our team’s passion for helping families achieve their homeownership dreams and our relentless focus on providing a best-in-class customer experience.”

For more information about the program, visit https://try.experience.com/resources/experience-coms-2024-mortgage-performance-report-the-500-loan-officers-redefining-trust/ To view the complete list of honorees, visit https://try.experience.com/resources/2024-top-performers-results/.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

