Ozak AI Surpasses $1.39 Million in Token Sales as Presale Enters Fourth Phase





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI, a decentralized analytics and automation platform integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with blockchain infrastructure, has announced the successful completion of over $1.39 million in token sales as part of its ongoing presale. The project is currently in Phase 4 of its presale at a token price of $0.005, with plans to increase to $0.01 in the upcoming fifth stage.

Built on a framework combining AI, the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Ozak AI aims to offer real-time data analytics and autonomous financial decision-making systems for enterprise-level users.

Technology and System Overview

At the core of Ozak AI’s infrastructure is DePIN, which uses blockchain and IPFS technologies to process data securely across distributed nodes. This decentralized setup enhances data availability and resilience by eliminating centralized failure points.

Complementing this is OSN, which delivers verifiable data from multiple sources to ensure system-wide integrity. These systems support the platform’s long-term objective of providing an autonomous environment for predictive modeling and financial automation.

Token Metrics and Presale Details

Ozak AI's presale is structured in stages:

Stage 1 : $0.001

: $0.001 Stage 2 : $0.002

: $0.002 Stage 3 : $0.003

: $0.003 Stage 4: $0.005 (Current Phase)

To date, 38,751,733.267 tokens have been sold out of the 200 million allocated in the current stage. The total supply of $OZ tokens is capped at 10 billion, with allocations reserved for presale participants, community initiatives, ecosystem development, liquidity provision, and team incentives.

The platform has been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, increasing its visibility among digital asset users. A community giveaway is also active: holders with at least $100 worth of $OZ tokens will be entered into a draw to win a share of a $1 million prize pool, distributed among 100 winners.

Use Cases and Practical Deployment

Ozak AI integrates predictive AI agents to assist with financial modeling, risk assessment, and real-time automation. Its distributed data structure allows seamless interactions between IoT devices, smart contracts, and data-driven systems.

The platform's decentralized approach supports uninterrupted access to operational data, strengthening its value proposition for sectors reliant on accurate, real-time information.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-powered AI platform focused on secure, autonomous financial analytics and system automation. The project combines decentralized infrastructure with advanced data processing tools to support a range of enterprise and financial applications.

