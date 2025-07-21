Northisle Copper & Gold Inc. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 23

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northisle Copper & Gold Inc (OTCQX:NTCPF), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on copper, gold, molybdenum and rhenium, today announced that Sam Lee, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23, 2025.

DATE: July 23

TIME: 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 23 - 29

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Northisle Announces Upsize of Financing to C$35 Million; Wheaton Precious Metals to Invest C$5 Million

Northisle Announces Near Surface Intercepts and Higher-Grade Intercepts at Depth at West Goodspeed on its North Island Project

Northisle Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market Under the Symbol NTCPF

Northisle Commences 2025 Drilling and Field Program





About Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada’s leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle on a belt stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on accelerating the advancement of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company’s website at www.northisle.ca.

