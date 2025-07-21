DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Cierant Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Cierant Corporation. Cierant Corporation learned of a data breach on or about December 10, 2024.

About Cierant Corporation

Cierant Corporation provides tools and services for personalized marketing across digital and print channels.

What happened?

On or about December 10, 2024, Cierant Corporation identified a security vulnerability on its network related to a third-party transfer tool, VLTrader. Following this discovery, the company launched an internal investigation and determined that an unauthorized individual had exploited the vulnerability to gain access to its systems.

The incident may have resulted in the exposure of personal and medical information, including names, contact details, birth dates, treatment information, provider names, medical record identifiers, insurance details, and premium data.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Cierant Corporation, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

