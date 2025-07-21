Clearwave Fiber Champions STEM Education with “Brick Builders’ Bash” in Godfrey, IL

Godfrey, IL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber recently brought the Godfrey community together for a morning of creativity, innovation, and hands-on learning at the “Brick Builders’ Bash,” a family-friendly event held at Glazebrook Park. The celebration welcomed about 300 attendees and highlighted the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education through interactive and engaging activities.

Clearwave Fiber has made a significant investment in Godfrey’s digital future through the ongoing expansion of its 100% fiber internet network. Launched at the end of 2022 to serve a few hundred homes and businesses, the network has rapidly grown to connect nearly 4,000 locations across the city. Expansion continues, and current efforts will extend the company’s high-speed fiber internet to approximately 1,500 more homes and businesses in the coming months, ensuring even more residents have access to reliable, state-of-the-art connectivity and the opportunities it brings.

The event featured a variety of attractions designed to inspire young minds, including interactive LEGO® building stations, a collaborative “build challenge” to encourage teamwork and problem-solving, a creative building competition with prizes, a STEM-focused activity zone, refreshments and giveaways.

“Supporting STEM education is a natural extension of our mission to deliver 100% fiber internet. Both empower our communities through innovation, connection, and opportunity,” said David Armistead, CEO of Clearwave Fiber. “We believe great internet service is a necessity—not a luxury—and events like this bring our communities together, ensuring all families have access to the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. We’re committed to investing in the future of our youth and the power of innovation.”

As part of the celebration, Clearwave Fiber presented a $1,000 donation to Lewis & Clark Community College’s STEM program, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting local youth.

“The college was honored to be part of the Brick Builders’ Bash. It was exciting to see so many community members of all ages interacting with each other and showing off their LEGO-building skills,” said Tom Steinmann, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. “Clearwave Fiber’s support of Lewis & Clark’s STEM program is very much appreciated.”

