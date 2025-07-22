Wereldhave Half-year results 2025

 Wereldhave N.V.

  • Forecast FY 2025 direct result per share (DRPS) raised to € 1.75-1.85 from € 1.70-1.80
  • € 108m of non-core assets sold at book value
  • Continued operational improvements in core portfolio: +6% like-for-like net rental income growth and +2% retailer sales growth
  • Debt profile further strengthened through € 125m refinancing, partially with inaugural European Private Placement (EUPP)
  • Fitch credit rating BBB with stable outlook reaffirmed
  • First Dutch joint venture with Sofidy on Stadshart Zoetermeer
  • 2025 Full Service Center transformations of Kronenburg and Nivelles on track in terms of costs and lettings
  • Screening acquisition opportunities in Belgium and Luxembourg

