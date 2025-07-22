MEXC Launches Stock Futures, Leading a 0 Fee, Top-Tier Liquidity Trading Revolution

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange MEXC has officially launched its new Stock Futures product, featuring 0 trading fees, 0 funding fees, deep global liquidity, and a streamlined user experience. This launch marks a major step forward in bridging the gap between crypto investors and traditional equity markets. The first phase includes nine popular U.S. stock pairs, all tradable using USDT, eliminating the need for complex overseas brokerage accounts.

As global regulatory frameworks become clearer, the trend of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is accelerating, signaling deeper convergence between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the tokenized asset market could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. In parallel, demand is growing for more flexible stock-linked investment products. MEXC's launch of Stock Futures is a strategic response to this historic market opportunity.

MEXC's Stock Futures support bi-directional trading with up to 5x leverage, allowing users to open long or short positions with limited capital, regardless of market direction. These futures are settled in USDT, enabling easy access to U.S. stock price movements without needing a traditional brokerage account, further democratizing access to global equities.

Five Key Features of MEXC Stock Futures:

0 Fees, Maximum Potential

To celebrate the launch, MEXC is offering a limited-time "Double 0" promotion: 0 trading fees and 0 funding rates. This drastically reduces transaction costs for both high-frequency traders and long-term investors, helping users maximize profit potential.

Industry-Leading Depth & Execution Speed

Built on a high-performance matching engine and deep liquidity pools, MEXC delivers industry-leading trading depth for Stock Futures. Users benefit from ultra-low slippage, tight spreads, and millisecond-level execution, even for large-volume trades.

Streamlined, User-Friendly Interface

The platform offers an intuitive UI with one-click leverage adjustment, quick order execution, and real-time risk alerts. Compared to the complexity of traditional CFDs, MEXC's simplified design and smart tools make it easy for beginners to enter the leveraged trading space.

Trading Hours Synchronized with U.S. Market Operations

Unlike platforms that offer 24/7 trading, MEXC's Stock Futures align with NASDAQ and NYSE trading hours, minimizing volatility during illiquid off-hours and ensuring a more authentic market experience. Real-time price feeds are sourced from official data providers, ensure transparency and minimize the risk of market manipulation.

Institutional-Grade Asset Protection

MEXC prioritizes user asset security with a dedicated Futures Insurance Fund to cover potential losses and a robust real-time risk management system to maintain a fair, stable trading environment.

Tracy Jin, Chief Operating Officer at MEXC, commented:

"The launch of Stock Futures is a major step toward our vision of making crypto truly useful. By lowering barriers, reducing costs, and optimizing the trading experience, we aim to empower more users to break through traditional finance constraints and access high-quality investment products."

This innovative offering gives users from around the world a way to gain exposure to U.S. stock markets, reinforcing MEXC's position as a trailblazer in financial technology. For more details, visit the official MEXC website .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer: Futures trading carries inherent risk. Ensure you fully understand the associated risks involved before investing.

