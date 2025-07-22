Interpublic Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results

New York, NY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Total revenue of $2.5 billion, including billable expenses

Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") of $2.2 billion

Organic net revenue decrease of -3.5% due to prior-year client account activity

Reported net income was $162.5 million, which includes after-tax expense of $88.4 million for previously announced strategic restructuring actions

Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and deal costs was $393.7 million with margin of 18.1% on revenue before billable expenses

Diluted loss per share of $0.44 as reported and diluted earnings per share of $0.75 as adjusted



Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic:

“Organic revenue was in line with expectations, reflecting the impact of account activity in 2024. Underlying growth in the quarter showed sequential improvement against those headwinds, with strong performance at our media and healthcare practice areas. We also saw growth in our sports marketing and public relations disciplines. Our adjusted Q2 margin was very strong due to significant progress on our program of strategic transformation, as well as the benefit of improving operating performance at our two largest units.

“Given our first-half results, client activity that remains largely resilient in the face of macro uncertainty, and the work we are doing to further develop our portfolio in growth areas such as media trading, commerce and data-driven marketing, we remain on track against the full-year target for an organic net revenue decrease of 1 to 2%. At this level, we expect to drive adjusted 2025 EBITA margin significantly ahead of the 16.6% we had previously shared, reflecting both structural and operating improvement.

“Our organization continues to evolve as we connect more of our capabilities to the strong foundational elements of data and technology. This includes continued progress in embedding artificial intelligence in our workflows and products, allowing us to deliver the benefits of our centers of excellence and platforms to clients through solutions that drive marketing and sales outcomes for their businesses. With these investments in our people and our capabilities, we are seeing positive new business performance.

“Looking ahead to our combination with Omnicom, we remain on track to see the transaction completed in the second half of this year. The level of interest and support from clients continues to be strong, and there is enthusiasm on the part of practitioners across both organizations to unlock the value that the combination will create. By bringing together our deep pools of talent, complementary capabilities, and geographic strengths, we can create an organization with unmatched ability to deliver business outcomes for marketers in every industry sector, around the world."

Summary

Revenue

Second quarter 2025: Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $2.54 billion, compared to $2.71 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $2.17 billion, a reported decrease of 6.6% from the second quarter of 2024, which reflects a net decrease due to strategic dispositions of 3.4%, an organic decrease of 3.5%, and a positive impact of foreign currency translation of 0.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

First half 2025: Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $4.86 billion, compared to $5.21 billion in the first half of 2024.

Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $4.17 billion, a reported decrease of 7.6% from the first half of 2024, which reflects a net decrease due to strategic dispositions of 3.6%, an organic decrease of 3.6%, and a negative impact of foreign currency translation of 0.4%, compared to the first half of 2024.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2025, operating income was $243.7 million, including charges for previously announced strategic restructuring of $118.0 million and deal costs of $10.9 million related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom, compared to operating income of $318.2 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and deal costs was $393.7 million compared to $338.9 million for the same period in 2024. Second quarter 2025 margin of adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and deal costs was 18.1% on revenue before billable expenses.

In the first half of 2025, operating income was $201.7 million, including charges for previously announced strategic restructuring of $321.3 million and deal costs of $15.7 million, compared to operating income of $502.4 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and deal costs was $580.2 million compared to $544.4 million for the same period in 2024. First half 2025 margin of adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and deal costs was 13.9% on revenue before billable expenses.

In the second quarter of 2025, management continued restructuring actions, as previously announced, which are designed to transform our business, enhance our offerings and drive significant structural expense savings. Restructuring charges were $118.0 million and $321.3 million in the second quarter and first half of 2025, respectively.

Net restructuring charges of $0.3 million and $0.9 million in the second quarter and first half of 2024, respectively, were related to adjustments to our restructuring actions taken in 2020 and 2022.

Refer to reconciliations in the appendix within this press release for further detail.

Net Results

In the second quarter of 2025, the income tax expense was $54.6 million on income before income taxes of $218.0 million.

Second quarter 2025 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $162.5 million, resulting in earnings of $0.44 per basic share and diluted share compared to earnings of $0.57 per basic share and diluted share for the same period in 2024. Adjusted earnings were $0.75 per diluted share as adjusted for after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $16.9 million, after-tax restructuring charges of $88.4 million, after-tax deal costs of $11.0 million and an after-tax gain of $1.5 million on the sales of businesses. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.61 per diluted share a year ago.

In the first half of 2025, the income tax expense was $45.4 million on income before income taxes of $123.6 million.

First half 2025 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $77.1 million, resulting in earnings of $0.21 per basic share and diluted share compared to earnings of $0.86 per basic share and diluted share for the same period in 2024. Adjusted earnings were $1.08 per diluted share as adjusted for after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $33.1 million, after-tax restructuring charges of $242.1 million, after-tax deal costs of $15.6 million and an after-tax loss of $33.4 million on the sales of businesses. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.96 per diluted share a year ago.

Refer to reconciliations in the appendix within this press release for further detail.



Operating Results

Revenue

Revenue before billable expenses of $2.17 billion in the second quarter of 2025 decreased 6.6% compared with the same period in 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the effect of foreign currency translation was positive 0.3%, the impact of net dispositions was negative 3.4%, and the resulting organic decrease of net revenue was 3.5%.

Revenue before billable expenses of $4.17 billion in the first half of 2025 decreased 7.6% compared with the same period in 2024. Compared to the first half of 2024, the effect of foreign currency translation was negative 0.4%, the impact of net dispositions was negative 3.6%, and the resulting organic decrease of net revenue was 3.6%.

Operating Expenses

In the second quarter of 2025, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, restructuring charges, deal costs and amortization of acquired intangibles decreased 10.5% when compared with the same period in 2024.

In the first half of 2025, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, restructuring charges, deal costs and amortization of acquired intangibles decreased 9.5% when compared with the same period in 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, staff cost ratio, which is total salaries and related expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses, decreased to 63.4% compared to 66.9% for the same period in 2024. Total salaries and related expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $1.38 billion, a decrease of 11.5% from a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased base salaries, benefits and tax, as well as decreases in severance and performance-based employee compensation expenses. In the first half of 2025, staff cost ratio decreased to 67.0% compared to 69.4% for the same period in 2024. Total salaries and related expenses in the first half of 2025 were $2.79 billion, a decrease of 10.8% from a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased base salaries, benefits and tax, as well as decreases in severance and temporary help expenses, partially offset by an increase in performance-based employee compensation expense.

In the second quarter of 2025, office and other direct expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses decreased to 15.0% compared to 15.4% for the same period in 2024. Office and other direct expenses were $325.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 9.3% from a year ago, mainly due to decreases in occupancy expense and professional consulting fees, partially offset by increases in technology & software expenses. In the first half of 2025, office and other direct expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses increased to 15.5% compared to 15.1% for the same period in 2024. Office and other direct expenses were $644.4 million in the first half of 2025, a decrease of 5.3% from a year ago, mainly due to factors similar to those noted above for the second quarter of 2025.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $18.8 million to $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the same period in 2024 due to deal costs incurred related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom, as well as increases in technology & software and performance-based employee compensation expenses. SG&A expenses increased by $21.2 million to $86.8 million in the first half of 2025 when compared with the same period in 2024 due to factors similar to those noted above for the second quarter of 2025. SG&A expenses include $10.9 million and $15.7 million of deal costs incurred during the second quarter and first half of 2025, respectively, related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by $3.8 million to $61.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 when compared with the same period in 2024. Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by $8.0 million to $122.2 million in the first half of 2025 when compared with the same period in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, management initiated restructuring actions, as previously announced, which are designed to transform our business, enhance our offerings and drive significant structural expense savings. Restructuring charges were $118.0 million and $321.3 million in the second quarter and first half of 2025, respectively. Actions are expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with total restructuring charges expected to be $375.0 - $400.0 million, including a substantial non-cash portion. Net restructuring charges of $0.3 million and $0.9 million in the second quarter and first half of 2024, respectively, were related to adjustments to our restructuring actions taken in 2020 and 2022.

Non-Operating Results and Tax

Net interest expense increased by $3.0 million to $24.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 from a year ago. Net interest expense increased by $4.4 million to $39.8 million in the first half of 2025 from a year ago.

Other expense, net was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, and primarily related to pension and post-retirement costs, partially offset by gains on sales of businesses. Other expense, net was $38.3 million in the first half of 2025, and primarily related to losses on sales of businesses.

The income tax provision in the second quarter of 2025 was $54.6 million on income before income taxes of $218.0 million, compared to an income tax provision of $75.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 on income before income taxes of $295.7 million. The income tax provision in the first half of 2025 was $45.4 million on income before income taxes of $123.6 million, compared to an income tax provision of $122.9 million for the first half of 2024 on income before income taxes of $456.3 million.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.56 billion, compared to $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024 and $1.55 billion on June 30, 2024. Total debt was $2.96 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $2.96 billion at December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first half of 2025, the Company repurchased 7.4 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $188.3 million and an average price of $25.29 per share, including fees.

Common Stock Dividend

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.330 per share. Total dividends paid during the quarter were $121.1 million.

For further information regarding the Company's financial results as well as certain non-GAAP measures including organic revenue before billable expenses change, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges and deal costs and adjusted earnings per diluted share, and the reconciliations thereof, please refer to the appendix within this press release and our Investor Presentation filed on Form 8-K herewith and available on our website, www.interpublic.com.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS

SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2025 AND 2024

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Fav. (Unfav.)

% Variance Revenue: Revenue before Billable Expenses $2,172.7 $2,327.1 (6.6) % Billable Expenses 364.1 382.9 (4.9) % Total Revenue 2,536.8 2,710.0 (6.4) % Operating Expenses: Salaries and Related Expenses 1,378.2 1,557.6 11.5 % Office and Other Direct Expenses 325.2 358.4 9.3 % Billable Expenses 364.1 382.9 4.9 % Cost of Services 2,067.5 2,298.9 10.1 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 46.4 27.6 (68.1) % Depreciation and Amortization 61.2 65.0 5.8 % Restructuring Charges 118.0 0.3 >(100)% Total Operating Expenses 2,293.1 2,391.8 4.1 % Operating Income 243.7 318.2 23.4 % Expenses and Other Income: Interest Expense (50.5) (57.9) Interest Income 26.2 36.6 Other Expense, Net (1.4) (1.2) Total (Expenses) and Other Income (25.7) (22.5) Income Before Income Taxes 218.0 295.7 Provision for Income Taxes 54.6 75.6 Income of Consolidated Companies 163.4 220.1 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates 0.2 (0.5) Net Income 163.6 219.6 Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (1.1) (5.1) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $162.5 $214.5 Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders: Basic $0.44 $0.57 Diluted $0.44 $0.57 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 367.9 376.3 Diluted 370.1 378.7 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.330 $0.330









THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF EARNINGS

SECOND QUARTER REPORT 2025 AND 2024

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Fav. (Unfav.)

% Variance Revenue: Revenue before Billable Expenses $4,169.0 $4,510.0 (7.6) % Billable Expenses 690.4 695.9 (0.8) % Total Revenue 4,859.4 5,205.9 (6.7) % Operating Expenses: Salaries and Related Expenses 2,792.6 3,130.4 10.8 % Office and Other Direct Expenses 644.4 680.5 5.3 % Billable Expenses 690.4 695.9 0.8 % Cost of Services 4,127.4 4,506.8 8.4 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 86.8 65.6 (32.3) % Depreciation and Amortization 122.2 130.2 6.1 % Restructuring Charges 321.3 0.9 >(100)% Total Operating Expenses 4,657.7 4,703.5 1.0 % Operating Income 201.7 502.4 59.9 % Expenses and Other Income: Interest Expense (100.6) (120.7) Interest Income 60.8 85.3 Other Expense, Net (38.3) (10.7) Total (Expenses) and Other Income (78.1) (46.1) Income Before Income Taxes 123.6 456.3 Provision for Income Taxes 45.4 122.9 Income of Consolidated Companies 78.2 333.4 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates 0.1 (0.2) Net Income 78.3 333.2 Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (1.2) (8.3) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $77.1 $324.9 Earnings Per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders: Basic $0.21 $0.86 Diluted $0.21 $0.86 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 370.2 377.4 Diluted 372.5 379.7 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $0.660 $0.660





THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 As Reported Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Restructuring Charges1 Deal Costs2 Net Gains on Business Dispositions3 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges & Deal Costs4 $243.7 $(21.1) $(118.0) $(10.9) $393.7 Total (Expenses) and Other Income5 (25.7) $1.9 (27.6) Income Before Income Taxes 218.0 (21.1) (118.0) (10.9) 1.9 366.1 Provision for Income Taxes 54.6 4.2 29.6 (0.1) (0.4) 87.9 Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates 0.2 0.2 Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (1.1) (1.1) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $162.5 $(16.9) $(88.4) $(11.0) $1.5 $277.3 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 367.9 367.9 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares 2.2 2.2 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 370.1 370.1 Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders6: Basic $0.44 $(0.05) $(0.24) $(0.03) $0.00 $0.75 Diluted $0.44 $(0.05) $(0.24) $(0.03) $0.00 $0.75 1 Restructuring charges for the three months ended June 30, 2025 relate to new actions, including severance, lease terminations, and other restructuring items designed to drive significant structural expense savings. 2 Consists of deal costs recorded in the second quarter of 2025 related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom. 3 Primarily relates to net gains as a result of complete dispositions of businesses. 4 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs on page A5 in the appendix. 5 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net. 6 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation. Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.











THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 As Reported Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Restructuring Charges1 Deal Costs2 Net Losses on Business Dispositions3 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges & Deal Costs4 $201.7 $(41.5) $(321.3) $(15.7) $580.2 Total (Expenses) and Other Income5 (78.1) $(34.5) (43.6) Income Before Income Taxes 123.6 (41.5) (321.3) (15.7) (34.5) 536.6 Provision for Income Taxes 45.4 8.4 79.2 0.1 1.1 134.2 Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Affiliates 0.1 0.1 Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (1.2) (1.2) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $77.1 $(33.1) $(242.1) $(15.6) $(33.4) $401.3 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 370.2 370.2 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares 2.3 2.3 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 372.5 372.5 Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders6: Basic $0.21 $(0.09) $(0.65) $(0.04) $(0.09) $1.08 Diluted $0.21 $(0.09) $(0.65) $(0.04) $(0.09) $1.08 1 Restructuring charges for the first half of 2025 relate to new actions, including severance, lease terminations, and other restructuring items designed to drive significant structural expense savings. 2 Consists of deal costs recorded in the first six months ended June 30, 2025 related to the planned acquisition of IPG by Omnicom. 3 Primarily relates to net losses as a result of complete dispositions of businesses. 4 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs on page A5 in the appendix. 5 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net. 6 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation. Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.











THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Amounts in Millions)

(UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Before Billable Expenses $2,172.7 $2,327.1 $4,169.0 $4,510.0 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $162.5 $214.5 $77.1 $324.9 Add Back: Provision for Income Taxes 54.6 75.6 45.4 122.9 Subtract: Total (Expenses) and Other Income (25.7) (22.5) (78.1) (46.1) Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Unconsolidated Affiliates 0.2 (0.5) 0.1 (0.2) Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (1.1) (5.1) (1.2) (8.3) Operating Income 243.7 318.2 201.7 502.4 Add Back: Amortization of Acquired Intangibles 21.1 20.4 41.5 41.1 Adjusted EBITA $264.8 $338.6 $243.2 $543.5 Adjusted EBITA Margin on Revenue before Billable Expenses % 12.2 % 14.6 % 5.8 % 12.1 % Restructuring Charges 118.0 0.3 321.3 0.9 Deal Costs 10.9 — 15.7 — Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs $393.7 $338.9 $580.2 $544.4 Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges and Deal Costs Margin on Revenue before Billable Expenses % 18.1 % 14.6 % 13.9 % 12.1 % Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.









THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

(Amounts in Millions except Per Share Data)

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Restructuring Charges Net Gains on Sales of Businesses1 Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP) Operating Income and Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges2 $318.2 $(20.4) $(0.3) $338.9 Total (Expenses) and Other Income3 (22.5) $2.1 (24.6) Income Before Income Taxes 295.7 (20.4) (0.3) 2.1 314.3 Provision for Income Taxes 75.6 4.2 0.1 (0.6) 79.3 Equity in Net Loss of Unconsolidated Affiliates (0.5) (0.5) Net Income Attributable to Non-controlling Interests (5.1) (5.1) Net Income Available to IPG Common Stockholders $214.5 $(16.2) $(0.2) $1.5 $229.4 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 376.3 376.3 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted shares 2.4 2.4 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 378.7 378.7 Earnings per Share Available to IPG Common Stockholders4: Basic $0.57 $(0.04) $(0.00) $0.00 $0.61 Diluted $0.57 $(0.04) $(0.00) $0.00 $0.61 1 Primarily relates to gains on complete dispositions of businesses and the classification of certain assets as held for sale. 2 Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITA before Restructuring Charges on page A5 in the appendix. 3 Consists of non-operating expenses including interest expense, interest income and other expense, net. 4 Earnings per share amounts are calculated on an unrounded basis but rounded for purposes of presentation. Note: Management believes the resulting comparisons provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance.









