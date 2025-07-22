Tilly’s, Inc. Selects Impact Analytics as Strategic AI Partner for Inventory Optimization and Business Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact AnalyticsⓇ, the leader in AI-native innovation and the only provider of an end-to-end platform for pricing, merchandising, and supply chain, has announced its partnership with Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, “Tillys”), a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, to drive inventory optimization and business intelligence across its store fleet and distribution center operations.

Tillys will implement InventorySmartⓇ and MondaySmartⓇ, two of the flagship AI-native solutions from Impact Analytics that were purpose-built to optimize allocation, replenishment, and enterprise reporting.

“We conducted a comprehensive review of marketplace providers,” said Erik Quade, Tillys’ Chief Information Officer. “Impact Analytics was the clear choice given their deep experience in fashion retail and their leadership in Agentic AI solutions that address the complex challenges faced by modern retailers.”

With InventorySmartⓇ, Tillys will enhance inventory productivity, improve in-stock rates, and reduce excess inventory by ensuring the right product is in the right place at the right time. MondaySmartⓇ will enable real-time, AI-driven business insights, simplifying data access across sources and accelerating decision-making for leadership teams.

“We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking brand like Tillys,” said Prashant Agrawal, CEO & Founder of Impact Analytics. “Together, we’ll leverage the power of agentic AI to drive new levels of agility, profitability, and customer impact.”

Tillys joins a growing list of leading retailers using the Impact Analytics AI-native platform to modernize inventory, pricing, and merchandising strategies.

About Tillys

Tillys is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, young women, boys, and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor, and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California, and currently operates 234 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing, and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.co.

