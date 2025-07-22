More Than 40 American Oncology Network Clinics Across 18 States and Washington, D.C., Now Offering Bispecific T-cell Engager Therapies to Patients

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, is now offering Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) therapy—also known as BiTE therapy—at more than 40 partner practice clinics in 18 states and Washington, D.C. This advancement brings cutting-edge cancer treatment directly to patients in community settings, expanding access to a promising class of immunotherapies that may offer new hope for those with cancers resistant to standard treatments.





Bispecific therapies represent a major breakthrough in cancer care. These innovative therapies engage a patient’s own immune system by targeting two different molecules—one on a cancer cell and one on a T cell (a type of immune cell). By binding to both simultaneously, bispecific antibodies act as a bridge, directing the T cell to the tumor and triggering the immune system to attack the cancer directly.

“At AON, we’re committed to staying at the forefront of cancer care by integrating innovative therapies like bispecific antibodies into our clinical offerings,” said Melody Chang, RPh, MBA, BCOP, vice president of pharmacy operations at AON. “These therapies are an important part of our personalized treatment approach and have already shown promise in improving outcomes for patients with some of the most challenging cancers.”

Since March 2025, AON has provided bispecific antibody therapy to patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, uveal melanoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, multiple myeloma and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

“Bispecific therapies are particularly important for patients whose cancers no longer respond to traditional treatments,” said Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, chief medical officer at AON. “By expanding access to these therapies in the community setting, AON is helping patients stay close to home while receiving some of the most advanced treatment options available.”

AON’s implementation of BiTE therapies ensures patients across its national network can benefit from these innovations without the need to travel to academic medical centers or major research institutions.

How Bispecific Therapies Work:

In addition to offering these therapies, AON actively participates in clinical trials and collaborates with leading researchers to explore new applications of bispecific antibodies in oncology.

“AON’s expansion of bispecific antibody therapies reflects our mission to bring the most advanced treatments to local communities,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer at AON. “Our focus on innovation and access allows patients to receive world-class care from trusted local providers without having to leave their support systems behind.”

AON partner practices offering bispecific therapies include:

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care.

