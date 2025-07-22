Brera Holdings’ Portfolio Team SS Juve Stabia Announces Key Player and Coaching Moves Ahead of 2025/26 Serie B Soccer Season





Juve Stabia’s new head coach Ignazio Abate (left) with CEO Filippo Polcino(right)

Dublin, Ireland and Naples, Italy, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, is pleased to announce that its protfolio club SS Juve Stabia is set to begin the 2025/26 Serie B season with several key signings. Leading the way is sporting director Matteo Lovisa, who has committed to an additional two years despite strong interest from other clubs following the team's exceptional results in 2024/25 with a roster of players he had selected and built into a cohesive unit.

One of the most promising head coach prospects in Italy has been appointed to lead Juve Stabia on the pitch: Ignazio Abate, a former Italian national team player who spent ten years at AC Milan and one year at Napoli.

Notable signings among the players include new goalkeeper Alessandro Confente, from Vicenza, who was the best goalkeeper in Serie C last year; Lorenzo Carissoni, a former Cittadella right-back who has made 70 appearances in Serie B over the last two years; and striker Tomi Petrovic, have been acquired.

Players that were sold at the end of their loans (returned to their owners), include goalkeepers Thiam (Spal, who later went to Monza) and Matosevic (Triestina), defenders Fortini (Fiorentina), Peda (Palermo), Floriani Mussolini (Lazio, now at Cremonese) and Rocchetti (Cremonese), and forwards Sgarbi (Napoli) and Dubickas (Pisa).

The transfer that resulted in a significant capital gain for Juve Stabia was that of forward Andrea Adorante, who was sold to Venezia after two excellent seasons in Castellammare di Stabia in which he scored 30 goals in just 18 months.

The team's preseason began on July 10, 2025, with a training camp in Castel di Sangro located in the central Italian mountains. Juve Stabia's first competitive match, in the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, will be on August 15 at the Stadio Via del Mare against Serie A side Lecce.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company further diversified its portfolio in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, and in September 2023 by establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the corporate capital of SS Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition of Brera’s 52% majority control position was concluded on June 20, 2025, following a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



