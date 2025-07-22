Shimmick Awarded $51 Million Contract for Bellota Weir Modifications in Stockton, California

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a national leader in complex infrastructure solutions, has been awarded a $51 million contract by the Stockton East Water District (SEWD) for the Bellota Weir Modifications project in Stockton, California.

The project includes the construction of a new inflatable Obermeyer gate weir across Mormon Slough, a surface water intake with cylindrical fish screens, a vertical slot fish ladder featuring lamprey ramps, and a gravity flow conveyance system comprising multiple 54-inch pipelines. Additional features include a fish exclusion embankment, a low-permeability cutoff wall in the Old Calaveras River, and site improvements designed to support groundwater recharge, water quality, and ecological restoration in the region.

Located approximately 17 miles downstream of New Hogan Dam, the project is a key component of SEWD’s long-term strategy to improve water reliability while enhancing fish habitat on the Calaveras River. The upgrades align with the district’s Calaveras River Habitat Conservation Plan and support compliance with state and federal mandates to protect threatened species, including Central Valley steelhead and Chinook salmon.

“The Bellota Weir project exemplifies how infrastructure can serve both people and the environment,” said Ural Yal, CEO of Shimmick. “By combining advanced water conveyance with ecological safeguards, we’re helping shape the future of water management in California. We’re proud to partner with SEWD on a project that delivers lasting benefits for both communities and ecosystems across the region.”

Construction is expected to commence in 2025, following the completion of final permitting and preconstruction activities.

