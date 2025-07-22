NOBLIS INVESTS IN PREDICTION GUARD TO ADVANCE SECURE AI SOLUTIONS FOR CRITICAL MISSIONS

Reston, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that its corporate venture arm, Noblis Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Prediction Guard, a cloud software company specializing in secure, self-hosted artificial intelligence (AI) systems for high-security environments.

Prediction Guard’s innovative platform empowers organizations to deploy and manage advanced AI, including large language models and other AI building blocks, behind their own firewalls. This crucial capability addresses the critical concerns of data security, intellectual property protection and regulatory compliance that often hinder widespread AI adoption, particularly within government.

“Prediction Guard’s focus on bringing secure, best-in-class AI systems directly to the enterprise complements our own commitment to responsible and safe AI that is grounded in rigorously benchmarked metrics,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “This alignment offers significant opportunities for strategic collaboration on secure deployment of AI systems, including through Noblis’ Artificial Intelligence Assurance Implementation (AI2) solution for AI safety, and further strengthens our ability to help customers navigate AI adoption while safeguarding sensitive data.”

“We are excited to partner with Noblis, an investor aligned with our mission to deliver robust, reliable and compliant AI solutions,” said Daniel Whitenack, CEO of Prediction Guard. “Their expertise in federal missions and commitment to ensuring trustworthy AI deployments will be invaluable as we enable more organizations to integrate transformative technologies without compromising security.”

Founded in 2023, Prediction Guard offers a secure, scalable GenAI platform that can be self-hosted, safeguards sensitive data, prevents common AI malfunctions and runs on affordable hardware.

Noblis Ventures strategically invests in early-stage, deep-tech startups in health, space, national security and critical infrastructure to foster dual-use technologies that advance national interests, seek out research and development that anticipate industry trends and mission needs and develop innovations from lab to mission. Visit the Noblis Ventures website to learn more and share potential opportunities.

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.