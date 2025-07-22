Presidio Appoints Tina McNulty as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Global Marketing and Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Tina McNulty as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A transformational marketing leader with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and brand leadership, McNulty will report to Vince Trama, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and lead Presidio's global marketing strategy as the company continues to expand its focus on helping clients accelerate innovation and achieve meaningful business outcomes.

“Tina’s data-driven marketing and technical audience engagement expertise makes her the ideal leader to elevate Presidio’s brand and transform our go-to-market strategy,” said Trama. “Her ability to align marketing innovation with business outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to help clients harness the power of AI, cloud, and digital transformation.”

McNulty brings over two decades of experience scaling marketing operations for high-growth software and cybersecurity companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at ScienceLogic and has held senior marketing roles at leading technology firms such as BitSight, Cisco, and BMC, consistently delivering measurable business impact through strategic marketing campaigns, compelling positioning, and customer journey optimization.

“I’m excited to join Presidio as our clients face some of their toughest technology challenges yet,” said Tina McNulty, Chief Marketing Officer. “What drew me here is the deep trust Presidio has earned over time. In an AI-driven world, that trust is invaluable—and when paired with our ability to innovate at scale, it uniquely positions us to lead clients through transformation with confidence. I'm eager to help more organizations discover how that trusted partnership can accelerate their success.”

In her new role, McNulty will oversee Presidio's global marketing team and drive integrated marketing strategies that support the company's continued growth trajectory. She will focus on expanding market awareness, deepening client engagement, and positioning Presidio as the premier partner for enterprise digital transformation and cloud initiatives.

Presidio has experienced significant growth over the past year, expanding its AI and cloud capabilities while strengthening its position as a trusted advisor to enterprise clients seeking to modernize their technology infrastructure and accelerate business outcomes.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.