ECGI’s Uplist Ventures Accepted to TCA, Unlocking Access to Elite Startup Ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI ), a diversified holding company focused on innovation and growth, today announced that its investment arm, Uplist Ventures , was accepted as an affiliate member of TCA Venture Group (formerly Tech Coast Angels). This move positions Uplist Ventures to access one of the most active angel investor networks in the United States, providing exclusive visibility into high-quality early- and growth-stage opportunities.

TCA Venture Group has invested over $280 million across 545 companies, which have attracted an additional $2.1 billion in follow-on funding and produced 126 exits, including 17 public listings. Notable investments include GreenDot, TrueCar, and Procore Technologies, where TCA achieved a remarkable 368x return.

As an affiliate, Uplist Ventures gains access to a highly curated pipeline of opportunities typically reserved for institutional players. This strategic relationship is designed to diversify its investment portfolio and identify promising Series A and B startups for potential investment, rollup strategies, and future IPO opportunities.

“This affiliation reflects our strategy to align with respected players in the venture community,” said Simon Yu, CEO of ECGI Holdings. “By working alongside TCA, we gain a window into deals that can accelerate our growth ambitions. It gives us another lever to identify companies with high-growth potential and explore pathways to uplist future portfolio companies.”

The move underscores Uplist Ventures’ focus on disciplined, forward-looking growth while strengthening its credibility within the venture and capital markets ecosystem.

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company that blends elements of venture capital and private equity. The company focuses on early-stage startups in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare technology, blockchain, vertical software, and other innovation-driven sectors. Uplist Ventures seeks out companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential to thrive in the public markets through accelerated, alternative paths to scale.

Payday Fantasy , powered by AI at its core, brings together the best of Discord, DraftKings, and Twitch to create an entirely new betting journey, turning fantasy sports into a fun, shared experience instead of a solo game in the $89.9 billion global fantasy sports market.



TrueToForm is a patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 3D body measurement software-as-a-service (SaaS) for ready-to-wear apparel fitting and made-to-measure apparel design and manufacturing, a combined $8.2 billion market.

Pacific Saddlery is a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market.

Vintner's Caldera Ranch is a five-acre vineyard located in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah and serving as a short-term rental property, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market.

