Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Opens Three New Clinics in Southern California

San Diego, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine & Sport Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services in California, has expanded its Southern California footprint with the opening of three new clinics in Ladera Heights, National City and North Oceanside. New clinic locations include:

5035 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles (Ladera Heights)

800 B Ave., National City

3915 Mission Ave., Oceanside

Each clinic offers care for patients of all ages, with services ranging from post-surgical rehabilitation and sports medicine to non-surgical pain management and movement-based recovery. Our teams are ready to deliver personalized care that helps patients return to work, sport, and daily life with greater confidence and comfort.

"Opening these clinics is a key step in meeting the growing demand for care across Southern California,” said Brett Raasch, Executive Vice President of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy. “With dedicated leaders and experienced clinicians in Ladera Heights, National City and Oceanside, we’re continuing to create trusted spaces where patients can recover, rebuild and thrive.”

To help make care more accessible, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy offers support in navigating insurance benefits, helping patients better understand their coverage and reducing barriers to care. Individuals ready to begin or continue their recovery or wellness journey are encouraged to visit one of the new clinic locations or learn more and schedule an appointment at spineandsport.com.

About Spine & Sport Physical Therapy

Headquartered in San Diego, Spine & Sport Physical Therapy - a proud Physical Rehabilitation Network company - is a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services, with more than 50 clinics across California. Known for its personalized, active-based approach, Spine & Sport delivers measurable, patient-centered care for orthopedic, sports, and work-related injuries. The company’s expert clinicians specialize in treating musculoskeletal conditions resulting from accidents, surgery, and everyday movement challenges - helping patients return to work, sport, and life with confidence.

