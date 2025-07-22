Command Alkon Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Industry Award, A National Recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, has announced today that it is a 2025 Top Workplaces Industry winner, as recognized by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector, with a 17-year history of celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. Awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Command Alkon builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace in our industry,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “This award is a direct reflection of the passion, commitment, and collaborative spirit of our team. Creating a culture where our people feel valued and empowered is not only the right thing to do – it's essential to delivering innovation and service that drives success for our customers.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

To learn more about Command Alkon, visit the company’s website. For interest in careers at Command Alkon visit their careers portal at https://commandalkon.com/careers/ .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in technology solutions for heavy building materials producers. With over 50 years of expertise, the company delivers cloud-based platforms that improve production, quality control, dispatch, trucking, and office operations for ready mix, aggregate, asphalt, and concrete product providers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

