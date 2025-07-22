Challenged Athletes Foundation, The IRONMAN Group, and The IRONMAN Foundation Expand National Partnership

San Diego, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), The IRONMAN® Group, and The IRONMAN® Foundation (IMF) have expanded their national partnership in 2025 to increase access, visibility, and participation in paratriathlon and adaptive swim. Now in its fourth year, the collaboration includes CAF athlete activations at three IRONMAN® 70.3® races: Oceanside, Calif. (completed); Boise, Idaho; and Jones Beach, N.Y., and introduces the IMF Swim Ready Clinic series powered by CAF.

“Our partnership with IRONMAN and The IRONMAN Foundation is rooted in a shared belief that individuals of all abilities deserve the chance to compete and thrive through sport,” said Bob Babbitt, co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation and IRONMAN Hall of Famer. “As this partnership continues to expand, together, we are proud to offer life-changing opportunities that prove triathlon is a sport for all.”

Elevating Participation in Premier Race Events

As part of the 2025 partnership, CAF will engage athletes and fans at IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events across the country. The shared mission is clear: create opportunities for everyone to experience the life-changing power of sport.

Earlier this season, CAF athletes—including those from its Operation Rebound® program—participated in the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside triathlon in March, sharing powerful stories of resilience and inspiring spectators and fellow competitors. CAF will continue to activate at IRONMAN 70.3 Boise triathlon in July and IRONMAN 70.3 New York-Jones Beach triathlon in September, extending the reach of its mission coast to coast.

Fueling Access Through Clinics

In addition to its race partnership with IRONMAN, CAF is also collaborating with The IRONMAN Foundation (IMF) to expand access to adaptive sports.

With grant funding from IMF, CAF will host a series of community-based clinics over the next year to increase access to paratriathlon sports. The new IMF Swim Ready Clinic Series powered by CAF, launched earlier this year in San Diego, Calif. This marked the first of four swim-focused offerings at that location, helping athletes learn water safety, technique, and swim form under the guidance of expert coaches.

As part of the clinic series, CAF-Idaho will host a special paratriathlon clinic on July 25 in conjunction with the IRONMAN 70.3 Boise triathlon. Held at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse—a world-class adaptive sports facility developed by CAF’s Global Partner, the J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation (JKAF)—the clinic is open to children ages 6–14 with physical disabilities and will introduce the fundamentals of swimming, biking, and running in a supportive, inclusive environment. The day will conclude with a celebratory mini triathlon and relay in front of a cheering crowd, showcasing new skills, confidence, and community spirit.

For more information about the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) visit www.challengedathletes.org.

For more information on The IRONMAN Foundation's impact, visit ironmanfoundation.org. To learn more about the IRONMAN® and IRONMAN 70.3® brands and series of events, please visit www.ironman.com.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 55,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150® Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS®, premier running events including the Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf®, the UTMB® World Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic®, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai’i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

About The IRONMAN Foundation

The IRONMAN Foundation, Inc. creates positive, tangible change in IRONMAN® race communities by engaging athletes and volunteers to participate in programs that demonstrate service through sport and commitment to community. Since 2003, over $60,000,000 has been provided through IRONMAN charitable giveback programs, including the IRONMAN Foundation, to more than 10,000 local, regional, national, and global nonprofit initiatives. Through these partnerships, IRONMAN® Series, Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series, and UTMB® Series participants are powerfully linked to the community and together help leave a positive legacy behind in race communities long after event day. For more information on The IRONMAN Foundation programs, including Team IMF, Community Fund, Race For Change™, Rock This Town®, and Your Journey Your Cause®, visit www.ironmanfoundation.org.

