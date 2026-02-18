Challenged Athletes Foundation Raises $600,000 at Inaugural “Defying Limits”  Los Angeles Gala

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) announced today it raised over $600,000 at its inaugural Defying Limits LA Gala, held Saturday, February 7, at the Skirball Cultural Center. Proceeds will support people with physical disabilities through CAF grants and programming that provide adaptive sports equipment, coaching, training, and community, because movement changes lives.

The event welcomed more than 400 guests from the worlds of sports, business, entertainment, philanthropy, and technology, united in their commitment to expanding access to sport for people with physical disabilities. The evening opened with immediate emotional impact as Samuel Nehemiah performed “Impossible is Possible,” setting the tone for a night centered on resilience, possibility, and the life-changing power of sport.

Throughout the program, guests were moved by athlete storytelling, live performances, and remarks from CAF Founders and supporters. The event was led by dedicated gala co-chairs Nicole & Steven Ludwig, Kelly & Caylan Myronowicz, and Billy Payne, who spoke to CAF’s mission and the power of sport to change lives.

“Los Angeles showed up in a big way,” said Nicole Ludwig, Event Co-Chair and CAF Board Member. “This inaugural gala wasn’t just a fundraiser; it was a community statement that access to sport matters, and it changes lives.”

At the heart of the evening were spotlighted athlete stories that brought CAF’s impact to life. Mack Johnson, Haven Shepard, and Tessa Brown shared how sport fuels independence, confidence, connection, and possibility. Mack’s story reflected the lifelong power of access from receiving his first basketball wheelchair to competing at Auburn, and now mentoring others in the adaptive sports community. Mack’s mother, Jeannée, delivered heartfelt remarks that reminded the room how quickly life can change and how powerful this community is when it does. The program also included a meaningful grant presentation by former Angels player Mark Gubicza to local amputee Bill Gould, who lost his home and prosthetics in last year’s Los Angeles fires.

A highlight of the night was the paddle raise, which exceeded revenue expectations and demonstrated strong local engagement and momentum – fueling critical resources athletes need most, including adaptive equipment, coaching, training support, and competition expenses.

Defying Limits Gala marked a major milestone for CAF as it expands into the Los Angeles market. With LA28 on the horizon, CAF is dedicated to building opportunity throughout the LA area, deepening athlete support and creating more opportunities for people with physical disabilities to experience sport and community year-round.

“This night was the starting line for CAF in Los Angeles,” said Bob Babbitt, CAF Co-Founder. “With LA28 ahead, we’re committed to building lasting programs and events in this region that expand access and strengthen the adaptive sports community.”

There is still time to support the impact of Defying Limits. Donate here: https://www.challengedathletes.org/defylimits

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

